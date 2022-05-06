The Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile has finally trended for all the right reasons following the latest episode of the show

The viewers of the show praised her for serving them content with class during the reunion episode of their favourite show that dropped on Friday

The fans applauded her for her honesty and for being able to assess LaConco's cold behaviour towards her since she joined Season 2 of the show

Thobile won the hearts of many Mzansi people when she stood up for herself during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Durban on Friday, 6 May.

'Real Housewives of Durban' star Thobile has been praised for defending her honesty on the latest episode. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo was praised for her assessment of LaConco's cold behaviour towards her. the reality TV star's fans praised her for not taking any prisoners during the latest episode of the show.

Thobile Khumalo's name trended high on Twitter after the episode dropped. Many of Musa Mseleku's wife's fans agreed that she delivered content with class when she ate up the reunion.

@Mini_Palesa wrote:

"Thobile is an under dog. Never under estimate such people. She dealt with madam Petal."

@Maphakane_ said:

"Thobile ate the reunion up. Ma'am sat there pretty and delivered as she should. I love her honesty and her ability to just serve content with class, respect and grace. What a Queen."

@IamKaraboK commented:

"Kudos to Thobile for her very accurate assessment of LaC's behaviour towards her. She was not taking any prisoners, mo ma'am. The look on LaConco's face."

@Lakeson4 wrote:

"Thobile definitely said the TRUTH when she said Laconco lies until she believes her own lie, and she was right."

@Lungile_Lungi2 added:

"Thobile trending for being real… Loving it."

