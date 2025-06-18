Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni celebrated their 46th monthiversary, with Musa sharing a heartfelt Instagram post revealing their love story began on Facebook

Mzansi reacted warmly, flooding the post with praise for the couple’s bond and admiration for Musa’s romantic gesture

Fans celebrated the couple’s milestones, calling their love inspiring and expressing hopes of finding similar affection

Ever wondered how Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Lauie Mthombeni, met? It seems Mzansi's beloved couple met on Facebook and 46 months later, they are happily married and living their best lives together.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni celebrated a special marriage milestone. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa and Liesl celebrate monthiversary

We all know Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni like to celebrate every milestone, no matter how big or small. The couple has celebrated Dr Musa's academic achievements, Liesl's Miss SA crowning anniversary and each month, they celebrate their marriage anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, Dr Musa shared two pictures and wrote a lengthy caption. The star also revealed that he met his beautiful wife on social media. Part of the post read:

"Another month, another monthiversary. Happy 46 months married, Liesl Standiwe Laurie-Mthombeni.

"If you hadn’t responded to that dm many months ago, today would be a Wednesday, but because you did, it’s our monthiversary. It is because you replied to that DM that I now get the chance to give you foot rubs and kiss your ouchies when you get hurt."

SA reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's post

Mzansi can never get enough of Dr Musa and Liesl. Many flooded the post's comments section with heartfelt comments about how blessed their union is. Some fans also wished they would one day find a partner like Dr Musa.

@miss_gaisang said:

"What a blessed union. You guys are so lucky and blessed to have found each other. Your love is beautiful ❤️"

@sinothando_mkhize commented:

"Bra, God don’t make them like you anymore!😩😩 literally the best husband any woman can ever ask for!🥹 happy Monthiversary to you love birds!♥️♥️♥️"

@emily_tibane wrote:

"Musa’s captions are always something worth reading 👏😢. So golden man!"

lebs_kg added:

"You forgot to write "Dr" before Liesl's title... Completely unacceptable! Otherwise, happy anniversary, lovebirds! We know you're getting ready to fly out *Checks to see if @liesllaurie has braids yet 😂❤️"

@ii.am.palesa said:

"Happy Monthiversary to you!! For your —versary, I wish for love as soft as yours ❤️"

Fans reacted to Dr Musa's touching anniversary post. Image: @drmusamthombeni

