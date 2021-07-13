Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actors real names and photos

Avatar: The Last Airbender, to many, is considered one of the best-animated television shows of all time. From the plot to the graphics, the series is suitable for both children and adults. The voices especially fit the characters, making them seem very realistic. So who are the voices behind some of your favourite characters in the show? Below is the Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actors details, their real names and photos.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an American animated television series produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. It was co-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Photo: @DiscussingFilm

Is Aang voiced by a girl? No, it was not. Instead, the role was voiced by Zachary Tyler Eisen, a former American voice actor. Read on to know all the Avatar: The Last Airbender voices.

Who are the voice actors in Avatar The Last Airbender?

Since it premiered in 2005, the show went on for three seasons until 2008. The series aired on Nickelodeon, co-created by Michael Dante and Bryan Konietzko. Avatar: The Last Airbender was set in an Asiatic-like world in which certain people could manipulate one of the four elements; water, earth, fire and air. So, who did the voiceover for Avatar The Last Airbender? Below is the list.

1. Zachary Tyler Einsen as Avatar Aang

Zachary is an American former voice actor who voiced Lucas in The Ant Bully, Andrew in Nick Jr's Little Bill and Pablo the Penguin in The Backyardigans. Photo: @tech83341220 (modified by author)

Among the Avatar: The Last Air Bender voice actors, Zachary Tyler Eisen took the lead role. He is an American former actor popularly known as the Aang voice actor. He has also done other acting gigs, including voicing in The Ant Bully and Little Bill. Zachary.

2. Mae Whitman as Katara

Mae is an American actress and singer who began acting in commercials as a child, making her film debut at the age of six in When a Man Loves a Woman. Photo: @BuzzFeedEntertainment

Born on June 9, 1988, Mae is an American actress, voice actress and singer. She began acting commercials as a child, making her film debut at the age of 6.

Did Katara voice change? Mae voiced the character in the original series, but she was replaced by Eva Marie Saint in the sequel series Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

3. Jack De Sena as Sokka

Jack DeSena, is an American actor best known for his work on the sketch comedy series All That and the voice work of Callum on The Dragon Prince. Photo: Dominik Magdziak (modified by user)

Jack is also among the voice actors for Avatar The Last Airbender. He was born on December 6, 1987, in Boston. Some of his other works include All That and The Dragon Prince.

4. Dante Basco as Zuko

Dante is an American film, television and voice actor best known for his role as Rufio, the leader of the Lost Boys in Steven Spielberg's Hook, and for his many voice acting roles. Photo: @Dante Basco

Best known for his role as Rufio in Steven Speilberg's Hook, Dante Basco is one of the voice actors for Avatar The Last Airbender. Born on August 9, 1975, he is an American film, television and voice actor. Some of his other roles include Jake in American Dragon: Jake Long.

5. Jessie Flower as Tough Beifong

Michaela Murphy, better known by her stage name Jessie Flower, is a voice actress known for voicing Toph Beifong in the Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Photo: @hangemidiosa

Michaela Murphy, better known by her stage name Jessie Flower, is an American voice actress. She is among the voice actors Avatar The Last Airbender, doing the Tough Beifong voice, a blind earthbender who becomes the first metal bender.

6. Dee Bradly Baker as Appa

Dee Bradley Baker is an American voice actor whose major roles include animated series such as American Dad!, SpongeBob SquarePants, Codename: Kids Next Door and Gravity Falls. Photo: @sitharies

Yes! There is a voice behind Appa's growling! This role was taken by Dee Bradly Baker, who has worked on other projects such as American Dad and SpongeBob SquarePants.

7. Grey DeLisle as Azula

Grey DeLisle, sometimes credited as Grey Griffin, is an American voice actress, comedian and singer-songwriter. Photo: @GreyDeLisleGriffinOfficial

Grey was the voice behind the evil and daughter of Firelord Ozai, Princess Azula. She is also popular for her other projects, such as Chill Out and Scooby-Doo. Apart from voice acting, she is also a comedian, singer and songwriter.

8. Mako Imawatsu as Iroh

Makoto was a Japanese-American actor, credited in almost all of his acting roles as simply Mako, known for voicing Iroh, but he was replaced by Greg Baldwin after his passing. Photo: @duane_moody

The all-powerful Iroh, the uncle to Prince Zuko, was voiced by Mako Imawatsu. Mako was born on December 10, 1933, and sadly died on July 21, 2006, and was replaced by Greg Baldwin. Some of his film roles include Po-Han in The Sand Pebbles (1966), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

9. Cricket Leigh as Mai

Cricket Leigh is an American actress and voice actress born in Michigan, raised in Chicago, and graduated from New York University. Photo: @Tech83341220 (modified by author)

Cricket Leigh is an American actress and voice actress. She was born in Michigan, raised in Chicago, and graduated from New York University before moving to Los Angeles. She is among the ones behind the voice actors Avatar The Last Airbender taking the role of Mai.

10. Olivia Hack as Ty Lee

Olivia Hack is an American actress best known for providing the voice of Rhonda Wellington Lloyd in Nickelodeon's Hey Arnold! Photo: @voiceoverprince, @anythingOTD (modified by author)

Olivia is an American actress, born on June 16, 1983. She is best known for providing the voice of Rhonda Wellington Lloyd in Nickelodeon's Hey Arnold!, and for playing Cindy Brady in the 1990s theatrical Brady Bunch films.

11. Mark Hamil as Firelord Ozai

Mark Hamill is an American actor, voice actor, and writer best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, winning three Saturn Awards for the role. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Hamill is a household name in the film industry. Born on September 25, 1952, he is known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, winning three Saturn Awards for the role. His other film appearances include Corvette Summer and The Big Red One.

12. Jennie Kwan as Suki

Jennie Kwan is an American television, film and voice actress. She played Samantha "Sam" Woo on California Dreams and Satoko Hojo in Higurashi When They Cry. Photo: @AvatarNews

Taking the role of Suki, Jennie is among the Avatar The Last Airbender behind the voice actors. She played Samantha "Sam" Woo on California Dreams and Satoko Hojo in Higurashi When They Cry. The actress was born on September 9, 1973.

13. Jason Isaacs as Admiral Zhao

Jason Isaacs is an English actor best known for his roles as Michael D. Steele in Black Hawk Down, Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and Col. Tavington in The Patriot. Photo: @blurayangel

Isaacs is an English actor. He is known for his roles as Michael D. Steele in Black Hawk Down, Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and Col. Tavington in The Patriot.

14. Clancy Brown as Long Feng

Clancy Brown at the screening of "Tommy's Honour" and opening gala of the Edinburgh International Film Festival at Edinburgh Festival Theatre on June 15, 2016. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Clancy Brown is an American film and television theatrical. He is known for his roles as the Kurgan in Highlander and Captain Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption. His other voiceover work includes Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe and various unrelated DC media, Doctor Neo Cortex in the Crash Bandicoot franchise (1997–2003), Mr Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants (1999–present), and much more.

15. Johanna Braddy as Princess Yue

Johanna Braddy attends the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Industria Superstudio on September 10, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Daniel Torok

The role of Princess Yue was taken by Johanna Brandy, an American actress. She has also played the leading role in the 2009 horror film The Grudge 3 and has appeared in Hurt, Easy A, Paranormal Activity 3, and The Levenger Tapes. Additionally, she starred as Jenny Matrix in the web series Video Game High School from 2012 to 2014.

16. Crawford Wilson as Jet

Crawford is an American actor who did the voice of Beat in the Nintendo DS game The World Ends with You and Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance by Square Enix. Photo: @Michael11477553

Crawford is an American theatrical best known for his numerous roles in Beat in the Nintendo DS game The World Ends with You and reprised his role in Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance by Square Enix and Disney. He also played Dwayne Dill in the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie, Hatching Pete.

17. André Sogliuzzo as Hakoda

André is an American voice actor whose voice work features in the animated series American Dad!, Harvey Beaks, Jackie Chan Adventures and Star Wars: Clone Wars. Photo: @Michael11477553

Being among the top Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actors, Andre took the role of Hakoda. Some of his other voice works feature in the animated series American Dad!, Harvey Beaks, Jackie Chan Adventures and Star Wars: Clone Wars.

18. James Garrett as Avatar Roku

James Garrett is an actor known for Titanic (1997), Batman: Bad Blood (2016) and Time After Time (1979). Photo: @Tech83341220

James Garrett is a British-born actor known for Titanic (1997), Batman: Bad Blood (2016) and Time After Time (1979). He has also been the narrator for all of the film trailers of the Harry Potter film series.

19. Victor Brandt as Master Pakku

Victor Brandt attends the 12th annual Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 10, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Born in Los Angeles, California, Brandt has appeared as an actor in several classic shows such as Star Trek: The Original Series, Mission Impossible and T. J. Hooker. He has provided voices for various shows such as Superman: The Animated Series, Rupert Thorne in The Batman animated series, and General Crozier in Metalocalypse.

So there you have it! These are the voices of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. If you have not watched the sequel, The Legend of Korra, then you are missing out. The show guarantees fun!

