Hunter Biden discussed South Africa, praising the nation's strategic geographical importance

During a recent interview, Biden highlighted South Africa’s success as a regional leader and a critical gateway for international trade and diplomacy

Hunter Biden has been back and forth between the USA and South Africa following his seven-year sobriety milestone, marking a change from his high-stakes position in American politics

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former American President Joe Biden's son discussed South Africa in an interview. Image: Mandel Ngan

Source: UGC

In June 2026, Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, transitioned from the intense scrutiny of Washington, D.C. to a quieter life in Cape Town, South Africa. Alongside his South African-born wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter is dividing his time between Cape Town and the USA since the revocation of his Secret Service detail in early 2025 by the Trump administration. He celebrated a seven-year sobriety milestone following a long and highly publicised battle with drug addiction. Hunter Biden praised this strategic location during his transition to life in Cape Town. In a recent appearance, Hunter Biden shared a deep appreciation for South Africa’s role on the global stage.

Hunter Biden identified the country’s "geographical advantages", its diverse economy, and robust judicial system as major assets. South Africa is located at the very bottom of Africa, right where two major oceans meet. This special position makes the country a powerful gateway for world trade and ships travelling across the globe. Biden encouraged Sizwe Mpofu Walsh to run for president otherwise, he would have, but he'd need to be South African first. Watch his interview below:

SA disccusses Hunter Biden

The response to Hunter Biden’s praise for South Africa was divided. Many agreed that South Africa was in a prime location and only needs better governance. Read the comments below:

Hunter Biden visited Cape Town. Image: Ivan Kahl / Pexels

Source: UGC

bgweba commented:

"I marine scientist and I’ve been saying that we are one of the luckiest countries on the planet due to our geographical position. We just need a working government to take this country into the next level 🙌"

sloodja said:

"And yet our leaders are sleeping at the wheel. Soooooooo much we can do, but its like giving a 6-year-old the keys to a Ferrari 😢"

joshkalisa wrote:

"Two days if not three days ago, I told a friend how South Africa’s geographical location is more important to the world, two oceans and maritime routes."

el_pozolero25 added:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 and Namibia 🇳🇦 have important Harbours for 99% important export Trading."

iamdjsoso shared:

"This is what it means to be South African. 🇿🇦 people don't know what we have hence we will protect it with all we have."

sirgumede argued:

"We do not have a "post-extraction" economy. Our economy is still based on "dig it out of the ground and sell it to England". We have no secondary and tertiary sectors!"

miles.manders said:

"Potential only turns into greatness through action, and South Africa keeps voting for leaders who don’t deliver it. That said, we’re still an incredibly young democracy. It takes time for people to fully grasp the power they actually hold."

abo_mnd asked:

"Ufunani? Kwenzenjani wasincoma so? Kutheni ulapha? Sikwenzeni? Important questions whenever an American start to compliment you!"

sampellissier1 wrote:

"And, just then, he came to the deep realisation that there are some politicians who would dearly love to work together with him for their self-enrichment."

Other Briefly News stories about Americans

Source: Briefly News