Americans visiting South Africa say they feel completely at home and deeply relaxed during their stay

The group gushed over fresh, seeded watermelon, calling it something they can no longer find in the US

Mzansi flooded the comments with warm welcomes and open invitations to return anytime

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: The Real South Africa

Source: Facebook

A pair of Americans visiting South Africa say they are not ready to leave, and their reasons are winning the internet. The visitors, whose video was shared by the Facebook account The Real South Africa, said the warm weather, real food, and easygoing pace of life made them feel more at home than they expected.

The caption on the post said the trip had been incredibly refreshing and left them not wanting to return. One detail stood out above everything else. The Americans were blown away by watermelon that actually had seeds, something they said has all but disappeared back in the States due to genetically modified farming.

SA is giving Americans something they were missing

It is not the first time Americans have struggled to say goodbye to South Africa. An American woman, @ariellyndsey, broke down on TikTok after leaving the country, saying she had been battling depression since her return. She told her followers she felt she was simply not supposed to be back in America. South Africans flooded her comments and told her she had a home here whenever she was ready to come back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A North American travel creator, Michelle, also shared that SA food tasted far better than what she was used to back home. The fresh watermelon with seeds was one of her standout moments too, noting it no longer really exists in North America. A well-travelled American, Logan Kennedy, who has visited over 75 countries, said his Western Cape experience leaned heavily positive and he urged people to make the trip.

South Africans have welcomed every single one of them with open arms. Comments on the Real South Africa post were filled with locals inviting the group back and telling them the door is always open. Mzansi has a way of doing that.

Watch the Facebook video:

More about US tourists in SA

A woman travelling in South Africa created content specifically about the food.

An American tourist shared his awe of South Africa’s landscapes, describing the country as stunning, diverse, and truly unforgettable.

An American tourist has left social media users in awe after sharing a breathtaking room tour of her accommodation at Lukimbi Safari Lodge in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News