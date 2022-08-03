One mother decided to treat her baby boy to a little pampering and had people tripping on social media

Twitter user @_Brishka proudly shared pictures of her five-month-old living the soft life with not a care in the world

While some felt there was no need for a baby to go to a spa, others were living for this level of lushness

21st-century mommas are all about pampering their babies! One mother took her five-month-old son to the baby spa and it sparked a debate on social media.

Twitter user @_Brishka silenced the haters with her baby spa day post, she does not care what they think. Image: Twitter / @_Brishka

This whole ‘soft life’ generation has some feeling as if this is the reason there are so many issues with the world. However, this mother does not care what those people have to say.

Twitter user @_Brishka took to social media with the cutest snaps of her boy living his best life at the baby spa. The tiny king did some water therapy and even got a little massage.

“It’s tough being a 5 month old. A Spa date for my King! ❤️”

The people of Mzansi divided by the soft life baby is living

Well, some people thought this was total BS and that there is no need for a tiny baby to be living such a lush life. However, others found it hella cute and love that this momma is treating her baby with such care. Some people need to chill, a little pampering never hurt nobody!

Take a look at the mixed opinions:

@south_prescott said:

“He looks uncomfortable. Do Kids like these things or y'all just force them for content?”

@mogalewilly101 said:

“Spa massage for a 5-month baby really. You have time and money to spend unnecessarily.”

@_Itumeleng_K said:

“You have to be really weird to be angry at a baby being taken good care off. Worse it's not even at your personal expense ♂️”

@Jobo_Itu said:

“Good work mommie ♥️, I still do this for my daughter she is now 5 years old. I take her for a Spa say twice a year

“It’s tough being a 5-year-old, grade R is hectic ”

@shybear_M shared:

