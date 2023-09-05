Mbali Nhlapho came through for her follows in preparation for summer by dropping a weight loss tip

In a video, Mbali explained that using lemon juice and cloves will brighten your skin and have you drop weight

Her followers trust her word so much that the comments section was filled with questions trying to get the exact ratios

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

In the age of social media, health and wellness trends spread like wildfire. The widely loved Mbali Nhlapho, a popular Mzansi domestic worker and social media star, recently shared her secret weight loss tip.

Mbali Nhlapho dropped a weight loss tip that had her follows running for the lemon juice and cloves. Image: TikTok user / Mbali Nhlapho

Source: TikTok

Social media is no longer just about social updates; it’s about cleaning hacks, shopping hauls, health tips, and so much more. Mbali has you covered on a few of these trending areas, and that’s why people love her so much.

Mzansi domestic worker shares weight loss tip

In a short yet informative video, Mbali revealed the surprising combination of lemon juice and cloves as a potent tool for shedding those extra pounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mbali explains that all you need to do is boil lemon juice with a tablespoon of cloves and drink it every day until you are satisfied with your physique. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy, literally!

Take a look:

South African people dive into the comments

People needed to know more, some asking for exact rations, while others preached testament to this affordable and natural weight loss remedy. Mbali’s got tips for everything.

Read some of the comments:

Mpho wanted to know:

“What are the measurements for lemon juice sis Mbali and water?”

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware hyped:

“You deserve a TV show ”

the_madam3 clapped:

“Sis Dolly wamanje you are good at what you do, Ma”

Kgomotso Muambadzi wanted to make sure:

“Hi, you said warm boiling , so is it lemon juice or natural ? and if it's lemon juice, how do I measure it in a cup of boiling water?”

Fat burning tea has Mzansi babe sleeping next to the toilet, SA laughs at funny video: “Crazy but effective”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman shared the hilarious reality of what drinking fat burning tea does to you. Sis was sleeping next to the toilet, and people were defeated by her honesty.

Weight loss products are extremely popular, and fat burning tea is one of the oldest forms that has never lost popularity.

TikTok user @mwizukanji3 got real with people on her page. Sis is using fat burning tea to get in shape, and it has had her camping out by the loo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News