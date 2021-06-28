Exclusive: 'Lingashoni' Star Lerato Nxumalo Chats About Her Character and Career

Lingashoni star Lerato Nxumalo has opened up about her career as an actress and her new character in the 1magic show

The young star is popular in Mzansi for her role as Dr Luthuli, a character she recently portrayed in Durban Gen before bagging a role in Lingashoni

The stunner hilariously revealed that she wanted to be an accountant when during her childhood, but had no idea what accountants do

The actress shot to fame when she bagged a role in Durban Gen. She portrayed the role of surgical intern, Dr Luthuli. She has now moved on to Lingashoni, a new telenovela that airs on 1magic.

'Lingashoni' star Lerato Nxumalo chatted with Briefly News about her character and career. Image: @lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Lerato Nxumalo sat down with Briefly News recently to chat about her new role and her career in the entertainment industry. Check out some of her responses to our questions below:

1. You played a character of a surgical intern on Durban Gen recently, how different is the character you play now in Lingashoni from the role you portrayed in Durban Gen?

"Mpumi Cele has self confidence. She fights for her independence daily and does not let anybody shrink her. She’s able to stand up for herself and does not let her voice be tamed. Whereas Dr Luthuli was the complete opposite. The only thing they have in common is kindness and humanity."

2. Was it difficult to adapt to your new role?

"At first I struggled finding her. At some point felt like I was just playing myself but it got better as time went on and I was exposed to different directors. I can only hope that I am playing her truthfully according to what the producers and writers envisioned. I just want to do my character justice and make sure that I take all the notes that I receive."

3. How did the cast of Lingashoni welcome you when you switched from Durban Gen to the new show?

"With warm arms. We were all new to the show so it’s always better that way compared to being a newbie in a set that has been there for seasons. That can be nerve wrecking."

4. When you were growing up, did you ever dream of being an actress?

"No I wanted to be an accountant and I had no idea what accountants did it just sounded like a nice thing to say, 'I want to be an accountant'. I only knew I wanted to be an actress in Grade 8, but growing up my mother never believed anything I’d say especially if I had an argument with my sisters because she’d say, 'Lerato you are such a good actor you’d put somebody in jail', so I guess I was born with this thing."

5. Did you study drama or any course that has to do with TV and acting?

"I did Dramatic Arts from Grade 8 to 12 then studied Film & Television at Wits University. I'm still currently finishing off my honours."

6. Many of us know you as an actress, what else do you do besides that?

"I’m a writer. I haven’t yet written anything for prime time shows even though I’ve written my own short films. I’m also an aspiring businesswoman trying to get into the retail and food industry. I have dreams of being a radio presenter and starting my own NGO (foundation) to do God’s work."

7. Besides acting in Lingashoni, are there any upcoming TV projects that you are involved in?

"Not yet. I can only hope and have faith that God has something in the pipeline for me."

