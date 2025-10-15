A woman uploaded a video on her TikTok account showing how her cat, named Tom, attempted to 'steal' money from a table

After failing to get the money the first time, the adorable feline tried a second method, which worked out in its favour

Online community members found the clip amusing and shared similar stories in the comment section

A local cat mom showed how her pet tried to take her money. Images: @amandatonnesen

A woman named Amanda Tønnesen had the internet in stitches when she shared a video of her cat taking money off the counter. She joked that she lived with a phara cat after watching the thievery.

On 13 October, 2025, Amanda showed how Tom stretched her paw across the table to grab two R50 notes. When that proved unsuccessful, the feline hopped onto the table and took one R50 note, using her mouth.

While Tom is traditionally a male name, Amanda explained in the comment section:

We named her Tom because my brother's name is Jerry. Now we have a Tom and Jerry in our house."

The American animated comedy series 'Tom and Jerry' was created in 1940. Image: John Heller

Phara cat amuses South Africans

Several members of the online community laughed after seeing the cat's mischievous ways, while other social media users shared stories about their cheeky pets.

@snorted_glitter laughed and told people on the internet:

"I washed dishes, and my brand new engagement ring was gone from the sink. I looked for it, and eventually I thought someone must've stolen it through the window, which was bizarre, too. There was no trespassing. I found it in my cat's litter box that night."

@shelly_ontherun wrote under the post:

"My neighbour caught my cat stealing a R20. She acted like I trained her to do it or something."

@ilsestrydom332 said to Amanda:

"Not to one-up you, but my daughter keeps on giving my dog coins. She takes it and gives it to me every time. I save it for her to buy treats and toys. Maybe you could train your cat to give it to you! She takes notes, and you can save much faster!"

@simikuti joked in the comment section:

"Is she available for hire? I have a job for her."

@user6758476819039 added to the conversation:

"Mine also loves money. Imagine, I found a R200 note behind my washing machine."

@reeree24070 remarked with a chuckle:

"We need to take this kitty to the bank."

Watch the TikTok video, posted on Amanda's account, below:

