Emfuleni is looking at new charges for solar users as financial pressure mounts and criticism grows in the municipality

AfriForum is raising questions over how the fees were set and whether they are even legally allowed

Residents are being cautioned about following proper rules around solar setups amid safety concerns linked to low-cost equipment

Emfuleni residents with solar face a possible R2,400 solar panel fee. Image: @kangestudio

Source: Getty Images

Residents in Emfuleni, Gauteng, may soon have to pay new fees if they have rooftop solar panels, including a once-off R2,400 registration fee and a possible monthly charge of R463.

According to a MyBroadband report on 02 July 2026, the municipality, which includes areas like Sebokeng, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark, is facing criticism over the plan. AfriForum says the charges may not be legal because key rules and studies needed to support them are reportedly missing.

The group also says the municipality has not clearly shown how it calculated the fees or confirmed the proper legal steps. It has asked Emfuleni for documents explaining the decision.

AfriForum's Morne' Mostert spoke out against the charges. Image: @AfriForum

Source: Twitter

AfriForum’s Morné Mostert said the municipality must first prove it is allowed to charge residents. He said:

“Before residents are expected to pay new fees, the Municipality must demonstrate that the charges are authorised by law."

The FF Plus also rejected the plan, saying it is a way for the struggling municipality to raise money. Gerda Senekal said:

“The FF Plus sees this levy and application fee as nothing but a desperate attempt by Emfuleni to generate revenue.”

Emfuleni municipality struggles as service delivery worsens

A growing local government crisis in South Africa is showing up in daily life, with many residents facing water problems, sewage spills, power cuts, poor billing, and failing waste services. Recent reports from National Treasury and warnings from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlight that many municipalities are financially weak and poorly managed.

The situation is especially clear in Emfuleni and the City of Johannesburg. Emfuleni, which serves around 825,000 people, is heavily in debt and struggling to pay service providers, while Johannesburg, the country’s largest metro, also owes billions and is facing financial strain.

Emfuleni is seen as further along in decline, with repeated financial mismanagement, unpaid debts to Eskom and Rand Water, and ongoing service failures, including environmental problems linked to pollution of the Vaal River. Despite multiple intervention attempts, little improvement has been achieved.

Read the full MyBroadband story here:

Briefly News previously reported that residents in a South African municipality may face new charges linked to rooftop solar systems, including registration fees and monthly tariffs, as local authorities look to recover lost electricity revenue.

The report highlighted growing concern among homeowners and civil groups, who argue that such measures may be legally questionable and place additional financial pressure on households that have invested in alternative energy to reduce reliance on the grid.

More Briefly News on Solar Panels

Emfuleni may introduce a R2,400 once-off fee and monthly charges for households with solar panels, but the plan is being challenged by AfriForum and the FF Plus over possible legal issues and its aim to raise revenue amid the municipality’s financial struggles.

A house fire in Pretoria is suspected to have been caused by a solar installation using cheaper equipment, raising concerns about the safety of low-cost solar setups.

South Africans with rooftop solar systems are being warned that failing to comply with registration and municipal rules could lead to fines, penalties, and possible disconnection of electricity supply.

Source: Briefly News