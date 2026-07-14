Content creator Bucky Wild Child’s Instagram video of a South African-owned biltong store in Texas went viral in June 2026

Brett’s Biltong, run by South African owner Brett Petzer, saw a surge of new customers after the post

Grateful staff planned a thank-you party for the creator when he returned to the store in July

The owner is set to host a party of the content creator and his friends. Images: Bucky Wild Child

Source: Instagram

Brett’s Biltong in Texas turned into a viral sensation after content creator Bucky Wild Child posted an Instagram video on 24 June 2026 of the South African-owned shop.

The video blew up online and brought new customers to the store. Bucky returned on 12 July 2026 to see how the shop was doing.

Grateful owners say thank you

Owners at Brett’s Biltong were overwhelmed by the sudden support from Bucky’s followers. They decided to host a special party for him and his friends. The gesture was their way of saying thank you for the exposure.

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Biltong is a dried, cured meat snack that dates back centuries in South Africa. Dutch settlers first preserved meat this way to survive long journeys without refrigeration. The snack is seasoned with vinegar, coriander, and black pepper before it air-dries. Many South Africans see biltong as a taste of home, wherever they live.

Brett’s Biltong is owned by Brett Petzer, who grew up in southern Africa. He first learned to make biltong from his father as a child. Petzer opened the Llano store after searching for real biltong himself in Texas. The brand also later expanded with a second location in Rowlett, Texas.

The store sells biltong, droëwors, and chilli bites alongside other South African favourites. It has become a hub for the Texas Hill Country’s small South African community. Locals in Llano also stop by the store just as often as expats. Many say it has become a home away from home for them.

Watch the Instagram video here:

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Source: Briefly News