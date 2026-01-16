Truck Drivers Making Biltong Prevent Flies With Toxic Method in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a truck driver who was making his biltong while on the road
- The man went viral because of his bizarre method to prepare the popular South African meat snack
- The truck driver was trying to keep flies away from his meat in a questionable way
A video of a man trying to make a popular South African meat snack by himself looked concerning. The truck driver was using his work vehicle as a place to dry biltong.
The video of the man and his DIY biltong posted on 19 November 2025 received thousands of views. His way of keeping flies away from the meat would make the biltong inedible.
In a video on TikTok @happysoul7811 was recording a man who had meat out to dry in front of his truck. The post was captioned, "re ja monate", implying that the man was excited to make his own biltong to eat. To keep the meat clean the man was spraying Doom liberally all over the meat saying that it would help to keep the flies away.
Biltong in South Africa has become increasingly expensive due to rising beef prices according to Business Tech. Briefly News reported on a man who shared a recipe for droewors, which was well received a mid rising prices for dried meat. Watch the video of the biltong below:
South Africa puzzled by Doom biltong
People were full of questions about the man who decided to spray a chemical all over meat. Many rightfully pointed out the dangers of using an insecticide on food. Doom's warning labels urge users to keep the insectide away from food.
Some online users suggested alternative such as vinegar to help keep flies away. Read people's comments about the man's DIY biltong below:
Becks Moyo joked about the bizarre biltong process:
"This one is not home made it's truck made."
Dr_Mamo wrote:
"Kamoso tlabo go akelwa Rakgadi gotwe ke moloi. Legale re tla thusiwa ke video e🤣🤣 (Tomorrow when he's sick he will say his aunt bewitched him. They will bring this video forward.)"
Master T was mortified by the DIY biltong:
"Don't tell me he's actually going to eat that."
kaybee ❤️ suggest a better way t keep flies away from meat:
"Vinegar would've worked not Doom."
Jay joked about the biltong making:
"The guy is doomed."
Ms Onka imagined the result of eating the Doom biltong:
"Mala atlo le tshwarang😭 (The runny tummy that will catch them.)"
air force by nature was horrified by the biltong recipe:
"That can't be biltong."
