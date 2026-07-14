ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula posted a photo of a Cape Town informal settlement, calling it a story of inequality

South Africans accused Mbalula of political posturing ahead of upcoming elections

Social media users pointed out that the ANC has governed South Africa since 1994 and questioned his record

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Fikile Mbalula was roasted over Cape Town informal settlement post. Images: @ST_Mahlangu/X and @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula found himself on the receiving end of fierce public backlash after posting a photo of a Cape Town informal settlement on 14 July 2026.

Mbalula shared the image on X with the caption:

"When a picture speaks a thousand words. Separate and unequal. The sad story of our people in Cape Town."

The post was widely interpreted as a swipe at the Democratic Alliance, which governs the Western Cape province. But the attempt to draw attention to inequality in the city quickly backfired, with thousands of South Africans turning the spotlight back on the ANC's own record.

Mzansi points the finger back at the ANC

Critics were quick to note that the ANC has led the national government since 1994, making Mbalula's post difficult for many to take seriously. South Africans flooded the comments section, accusing the party veteran of playing politics ahead of the next election cycle rather than offering any genuine concern for the people living in those conditions.

Many pointed out that poverty and informal settlements are not unique to Cape Town but are a nationwide reality, one that has persisted under ANC governance for more than three decades.

View Fikile Mbalula's post here:

South Africans react to Mbalula's post

@AfricaisBlack wrote:

"You sat in the highest offices for nearly two decades while our people were left stranded in townships, and now you want to play tourist and sing for votes?"

@Malatjie_ said:

"It's a countrywide issue and the ANC has been in charge of the country since 94. You have been working for the ANC and gov structure for over 36 years... what have you done about the issue?"

@ConCaracal responded:

"The photo speaks a thousand words about the legacy of ANC rule: a legacy of looting, failure, discrimination, infrastructure collapse and denial."

@SAMMY50277422 added:

"This is all over South Africa. You are the ones who are governing this country Fikile, and the President is an ANC President. Why are you competing with people who are not in charge?"

@dramadelinquent kept it brief:

"This is rich coming from you."

Fikile Mbalula says June 30

Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula declared that the 30 June national shutdown, organised by the group March and March, had not succeeded. The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General credited South Africans and security forces for keeping the country running. Speaking at a formal ANC press briefing, Mbalula said the day had passed without the country grinding to a halt.

Source: Briefly News