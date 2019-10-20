Thekwini College application requirements, documents, courses and fees

Acquiring practical skills in this technologically driven society is necessary, which is why learning from an institution like Thekwini College can never be a mistake. It is one of the TVET institutions in KZN and prides itself as one of the pioneering institutions that piloted learnership in KZN. If you are considering admission into this college, all you need to know is discussed in the following paragraphs.

Thekwini College emerged after merging Durban Central Technical College, Cato Manor Technical College and LC Johnson Technical College. The institution has the vision to offer quality programmes that contribute to the technical skills needed for the labour market. As a result, students are empowered to build capacity, which, in the process, helps them gain relevance in the technologically dynamic world. Additionally, their Skills Unit offers extensive training for the Education Sector and Training Authority (SETA).

Thekwini College application process

Before you can be considered to study any of the courses offered at the faculties of the citadel of knowledge, you must apply for the course. The application process is based on the course you wish to study. The basic requirements on how to apply at Thekwini TVET College include:

A national certificate or senior certificate.

An appropriate national certificate N3, and if you have an equivalent qualification, will also be considered.

How do I apply for Thekwini TVET college?

Before you can be admitted into any of Thekwini College's campuses, you must apply to secure a learning slot. Therefore, you should follow the following steps when applying for a course at the institution.

Step 1 - Find which campus offers the course you want to study before filling out the application form.

Step 2 - Visit the campus that offers the course you are applying for and request an application form from the campus.

Step 3 - After filling out the application form, attach all the necessary documents, including a national or senior certificate and an appropriate National Certificate N3. Return the documents to the campus offering the course you have applied for.

Thekwini TVET College online application 2022

Thekwini College online application 2022 is open to all students wishing to study at the institution. The processes below will guide you on how to apply online at Thekwini TVET College for your preferred course.

Through the internet, visit https://thekwini.edu.za.

Select the option of online enrollment.

Create your student account.

Start applying for your course.

Follow this procedure to the end, where you will be given a reference number.

NB: You can track your application by clicking on the icon box on the right side of your screen: "Click here to track your application".

Thekwini College documents

When you are submitting your application form, some of the documents that Thekwini TVET institution expects you to provide alongside it include the following:

Certified copy of your identification;

Certified copy of your latest school results;

You must also submit a certified copy of your parent/guardian's identification.

The Thekwini College campuses

The list of their campuses nationwide as published on the college's official website includes the following:

Thohoyandou Campus

Stanger Campus

Jozini Campus

Mokopane Campus

Polokwane Campus

Mthatha Campus

Durban Campus

Pietermaritzburg Campus

Thekwini TVET College fees

Your tuition fee at the institution depends on the course you choose to enrol in. However, the course fees range from R1,250 to R17,680.

Which courses are still available at Thekwini College?

Thekwini College has a wide range of courses, including engineering, business, skills development, and management, which are affordable and accessible. These courses are registered and accredited with the DHET, QCTO, and Umalusi.

Various affordable and accessible courses are taught at Thekwini TVET College Durban. These courses expose students to international business practices while offering them a high-quality professional approach to the industry to ensure they excel in their careers.

Is Thekwini City College registered?

Thekwini City College is a registered private citadel of knowledge founded in 2010. It aims at empowering students by offering them a different range of accessible and affordable management and business qualifications with global recognition.

Are applications still open at Thekwini College?

All students eligible for various courses can apply for a course at Thekwini TVET College. Is Thekwini College still open for 2022 applications? Yes, it is. To apply for a course, you can visit the institution, fill out the application form, and submit it with the required documents. You can also apply for your course through their online portal.

Does Thekwini City College accept NSFAS?

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assist students in settling their college fees. As a result, the students should have performed well and have the potential to succeed in the courses they want to study. Students can apply for help for NSFAS through the college website.

Where is Thekwini TVET College located?

Where is Thekwini College located? You will find Thekwini TVET College within the metropolitan Municipality of Ethekwini. If you have other questions or inquiries to make about the institution, you can use the details below to contact them:

Physical Address: 425 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street), 2nd Floor, HUB Building, Durban

425 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street), 2nd Floor, HUB Building, Durban Email address: info@thekwinicitycollege.co.za

info@thekwinicitycollege.co.za Website: thekwinicitycollege.co.za

thekwinicitycollege.co.za Contact: (+ 27)31 301 1731

Students who desire to gain practical skills have found Thekwini College as one of the best citadels of knowledge to achieve their aim. With different campuses spread across the country, learning becomes easy. Interested students can apply; however, make sure you confirm the course of study offered at the campuses.

