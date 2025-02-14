Global site navigation

Woman Sparks Buzz With Woolworths Waffle Potato Chips, Leaving South Africans Hooked
Woman Sparks Buzz With Woolworths Waffle Potato Chips, Leaving South Africans Hooked

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A woman showcased waffle potato chips from Woolworths which left South Africans buzzing
  • The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet and the clip went viral generating loads of views
  • People reacted to the lady's footage as they headed to the comments section to share their opinions

One woman in South Africa has caused quite a stir on social media after showing off a bag of Woolworths' popular waffle potato chips.

A lady showed off Woolworths waffle potato chips that left SA buzzing.
A woman flaunted Woolworths Waffle Potato Chips that had Mzansi hooked. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and Woolworths/TikTok
Source: UGC

Woolworths Waffle potato chips

The crisp snacks have quickly gained attention for their unique texture and flavour, with many peeps sharing their excitement and curiosity online.

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @ramonanaidoo159 took to her social media platform to share her latest snack discovery, highlighting the crispy, ridged chips that have become a new favourite for many in Mzansi.

While taking to her TikTok caption to rave over the Woolies waffle potato chips saying:

"@Woolworths SA Waffle Potatoe Chips - Our Lunch Boxes are going to be awesome."

She also went on to showcase how she cooked the chips and expressed in her post how she had become "addicted" to it.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Woolies waffle potato chips

The post sparked a wave of comments from fans eager to try the delicious treat for themselves. Some users have even praised the chips for their perfect balance of crunch and seasoning.

Achehle expressed:

"Will I ever stop eating potatoes at this rate?"

Geeeee added:

"Perfect treat after a day of “waffle waffle waffle, kind Regards."

Mbalenhle Sibeko wrote:

"In Woolworths I trust!"

Sandra Rancho said:

"MacD and Woolworths are on business."

User shared:

"Why is woolies so extra I love it they really are for the people."

Cocomilla commented:

"McDonald's now Woolies!! they must be in the same What's app group."

South Africans show off Woolies cakes

