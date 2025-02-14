A woman showcased waffle potato chips from Woolworths which left South Africans buzzing

One woman in South Africa has caused quite a stir on social media after showing off a bag of Woolworths' popular waffle potato chips.

A woman flaunted Woolworths Waffle Potato Chips that had Mzansi hooked.

Woolworths Waffle potato chips

The crisp snacks have quickly gained attention for their unique texture and flavour, with many peeps sharing their excitement and curiosity online.

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @ramonanaidoo159 took to her social media platform to share her latest snack discovery, highlighting the crispy, ridged chips that have become a new favourite for many in Mzansi.

While taking to her TikTok caption to rave over the Woolies waffle potato chips saying:

"@Woolworths SA Waffle Potatoe Chips - Our Lunch Boxes are going to be awesome."

She also went on to showcase how she cooked the chips and expressed in her post how she had become "addicted" to it.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Woolies waffle potato chips

The post sparked a wave of comments from fans eager to try the delicious treat for themselves. Some users have even praised the chips for their perfect balance of crunch and seasoning.

Achehle expressed:

"Will I ever stop eating potatoes at this rate?"

Geeeee added:

"Perfect treat after a day of “waffle waffle waffle, kind Regards."

Mbalenhle Sibeko wrote:

"In Woolworths I trust!"

Sandra Rancho said:

"MacD and Woolworths are on business."

User shared:

"Why is woolies so extra I love it they really are for the people."

Cocomilla commented:

"McDonald's now Woolies!! they must be in the same What's app group."

South Africans show off Woolies cakes

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store that left her stunned.

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store that left her stunned. One stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100.

Women shopping in Woolies were left shocked after spotting cakes that cost so much money.

