Photos of a stylish 1-bedroom apartment available for rent have been doing the rounds on the social media streets

A local online user took to Twitter to share images of the awe-inspiring abode bedecked with modern furniture pieces

The monthly rent for the Sandton home is going for R14 900 and Saffas are divided on whether the amount is reasonable or not

South African online users could not believe their eyes after seeing a post about a 1-bedroom apartment in Sandton that is going for R14 900 a month.

Images of the stylish apartment were posted by Mpho Botha (@mphobotha_) on Twitter. The fully furnished home boasts a black, white, and grey modern interior design fit for any urban go-getter.

Online users reacted to a Sandton 1 bedroom apartment going for R14.9K a month. Image: @mphobotha_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"I have this one-bedroom apartment up for rental at the Capital on the Park in Sandton for R14 900. My tenant could be on your timeline,” he wrote.

While some peeps thought the figure was quite steep, others responded to the post indicating that the rental amount was actually affordable.

Check out their comments below:

@Hlalefo_Ma wrote:

“Where in Sandton? This is cheap, I can save 8k ... I'm currently paying 24k for the same space.... I'll DM you.”

@RealPrecious_M asked:

"15k eo ke rent to buy?”

@Tshepotmos replied:

“Lol it's a cheap rent in Sandton for a 1bed is R20k.”

@TEARSJR asked:

“Does that 14.9K come with groceries and DSTV paid with fiber paid and helper?”

@wesinqa_umshayi reacted:

“This is my bond and levies in just one rental, damn. Kanti how much are people earning?”

@sluvo22 said:

“Damn that’s my bond, levies, car, and petrol for the whole month.”

