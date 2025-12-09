Former The River actor Warren Masemola has reprised his popular character as Kgopane on Skeem Saam

The educational soapie announced Masemola's taxi role on Monday, 8 December 2025, on its social media accounts

Fans of the Black Gold and The Witcher actor took to the show's social media posts to comment on Masemola's return

'Skeem Saam' fans celebrate Warren Masemola's return

Multi-award-winning actor Warren Masemola has returned to his popular role as Kgopane on SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Masemola recently topped social media trends after announcing his role in the Polish drama series The Witcher, which airs on Netflix.

The educational soapie shared a teaser of Masemola's character on the show on its Instagram account on Monday, 8 December 2025.

"December is heating up!🔥 Kgopane is back and ready to stir things up! Are you ready for the drama? Stay tuned and keep those eyes peeled! 👀📺🔥," wrote the show.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Masemola's return

@Aah_tleee said:

"Gopane is gonna finish off Paxton .😭😭😭💔. Clement is also stressing me out."

@IamthabangK replied:

"It's gonna be lit this December."

@out_soon_ responded:

"Oh, my goat Gopane is back? Weekday nights will never be the same, danko @SkeemSaam3 @warrenmasemola. AKA Gopane is back to shake things up again in the streets of Turf."

@Dreaded_mammie wrote:

"Umlilo (fired) shame Gopane is coming back 😂."

@Lil_missdanger responded:

"😂😂😂😂Ehhh, di tlo boya mose December," (It's going to be a hot December).

@Zelma_wanda_ replied:

"Gopano is back 👏."

@Mpho_sonia_masanabo reacted:

"The Skeem Saam we know 🔥🔥🔥."

@miss_kg1223 commented:

"Gopane o ya kae tlheng bathong?" (Where is Gopane going?)

@phuti_29 said:

"I see the drama, maar a December without a Skeem Saam wedding or welcoming a baby or mokete njeh feels incomplete and wrong. 🤧🫣."

@queeny123w wrote:

"Gopane scares our kids😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. My son fears him so much."

@lethabo_happinesss said:

"Fame is not for everyone, la bona fame is destroying pumpkin😢😢."

@vele_mahums reacted:

"My goat Gopane is back? Weekdays will never be the same."

@marblemotswagole replied:

"Hey Gopane🔥🔥🔥."

@Claudy_moloko wrote:

"Oh, Clemy. Is this the Suave effect? The only way a person can party days in a row and still show up in the morning. Gopane is back."

@MahlatsiR said:

"Eh, Gopane is coming back, yes. Clement is a druggie."

Mzansi reacts to Warren Masemola's role in Black Gold

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African actors Warren Masemola and Zamani Mbatha were the latest stars to join Black Gold.

The fan-favourite Mzansi actors will star opposite award-winning thespians Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King.

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which is led by TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi.

