A video of a woman attempting to pronounce the name of a French drink has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny footage shows the woman referring to the alcoholic drink Chateau Del Rei as Check an' chas'na

Amused South African social media users responded to the Twitter post with banter and hilarious jokes

One woman had Mzansi peeps sharing a good laugh after a video of her trying to pronounce the name of her drink went viral.

Peeps couldn't help but laugh at a woman's mispronunciation of Chateau Del Rei. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video posted on Twitter by @jah_vinny_23 shows the lady being asked what she is drinking, to which she confidently replies that she is having: "iCheck an' chas'na".

The unseen man repeatedly asks the name of the drink to get the woman to hilariously mispronounce the name of the sparkling wine drink Chateau Del Rei.

@jah_vinny_23 captioned the funny post:

"Yini manje iCheck an' chas'na ."

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps couldn't help but laugh at the video while teasing the woman's butchering of the complex French name.

@angella_phad asked:

"How do you even pronounce it?"

@DeejayMalibu responded:

"It's French, you actually supposed to say "Chapaw Del Rey" when you pronounce it."

@KingBishop1st wrote:

" Bathong."

@NonophaSageboy replied:

“Yazi angithand uk'hleka bafethu cela nihlukan nam .”

@Matema_ reacted:

"iCheck n Chasna is my favorite canned drink too."

@ayanda_yandiey_ commented:

" She's wasted so bad."

@Thapz__ said:

“Ebe ele December kana .”

@vee_october reacted:

" it's very nice."

Adorable video of little boy mispronouncing Aromat has South Africans laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that children do the most hilarious things without even trying to be funny. An amusing video of a little boy mispronouncing the name of one of Mzansi's most loved spices, Aromat, had social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted on TikTok by @kaymoremogapi shows the young chap holding a bottle of Aromat in one hand and what appears to be a tomato in the other.

An unseen woman can be heard asking her what he is holding in his hand, to which he adorably answers, "Amarete", while sporting the cutest smile.

