A video of Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala trying mopane worms for the first time has gone viral on social media. Fans shared mixed reactions to the star's reaction to eating the worms.

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala tried mopane worms in a viral video. Image Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Siphiwe Tshabalala tries mopane worms

Siphiwe Tshabalala recently tried mopane worms for the first time, and his facial expressions while eating the African delicacy said a lot about how he felt. The video shared on the microblogging platform X by MDN News shows the legendary football player biting half of the worm and chewing it before closing his eyes to eat the rest. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Siphiwe Tshabalala eating mopane worms

Social media users blasted the star for seemingly disliking mopane worms. Many asked whether he made the same facial expressions when he tried international dishes like sushi. Some fans also swore to never eat mopane worms.

@BotziMarcus said:

"I find it funny when an African feels disgusted about their traditional food but gladly smiles and pretends they are eating delicious food when eating sushi, mussels or other disgusting seafood like caviar because they think it will make them feel white. Traditional food umnandi."

@_MGLKD_ added:

"That time amaShangaane have been snacking on those things since birth."

@nata59443 wrote:

"If you can eat John Dory's prawns, then you can eat mopane worms....😜"

@TuladiesAfrika commented:

"South African men are slay queens! I bet he closed his eyes when trying PRAWNS 🍤 OR SUSHI 🍣 for the first time. Smh."

@noxy_zondo1 added:

"I wouldn't even attempt tasting those worms."

@rvheriwa wrote:

"I find Africans who put videos on to eat African food annoying. Why don't they do it with sushi or other exotic dishes? The intention is to mock what others consider food."

A video of Siphiwe Tshabalala eating mopane worms has gone viral. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

DJ Shimza tries snake soup in Hong Kong

Siphiwe Tshabalala is not the only one trying weird dishes. Internationally acclaimed media personality DJ Shimza received the bombastic side eye after revealing that he tried snake soup in Hong Kong.

Sharing a video while trying the meal, DJ Shimza wrote:

"Trying out snake soup in Hong Kong, if I die, I die."

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions, with many warning the star about eating such foods.

