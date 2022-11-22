First for Women contact number, contact address, operating hours, support

The need for insurance coverage has risen as more people and firms look for places to cede risks. First for Women is the first ever insurance company to offer insurance services specifically tailored for women. You can reach out to the insurer using the First for Women contact numbers listed below.

1st for Women writes insurance policies for women. Photo: @1stforWomen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First for Women was established in 2014 as a vehicle insurance company and has since grown to cover other areas of insurance, including buildings and personal insurance. First for Women is part of Telesure Investment Holding (TIH). The insurance provider is a private company with its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

When did First for Women start?

FFW insurance is a South African firm established in 2004. It was specifically created to cater for insurance issues relating to ladies. The firm realized that there were no policies or products on the market at the time that met the needs of females and hence came out to offer a solution to this problem. It was due to the inspiration that ladies should be recognized as valuable people whose support is essential, whether in the corporate or social world. FFW offers insurance solutions to females that meet their needs and make them feel safer and catered for.

Who owns First for Women?

The company is under Telesure Investment Holdings, a South African holding company which owns and manages several financial service providers in South Africa. Brands under TIH include 1life, 1st for Women, Auto General, Budget, Dialdirect and Hippo.

Who is the CEO of First for Women?

The company is headed by Seugnette van Wyngaard, a law graduate from the University of the Free State and an MBA holder from the University of Stellenbosch. She was appointed to the position in June 2018. She has previously served as claims operations manager and loss adjusting team manager for Telesure Group Services.

First for Women was established in South Africa in 2004. Photo: @1stforWomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First for Women contacts

Various communication channels can be used to contact the insurer. You can call, send an email, or use social media.

First For Women phone numbers

To contact First For Women claims department, call 0861 33 93 39. The complaints resolution department can be found on 0860 10 90 59. Other contact numbers include:

Short-term insurance new customer sale 0861 00 33 28 Short-term insurance claims 0861 33 93 39 Guardian angels assist 0860 10 42 12 International assist +2711 694 66 Short-term insurance customer service 0861 33 93 39 Complaints resolution 0860 10 90 59 Fraud voicemail number 0861 115 653 Life insurance customer services 0860 10 51 94 Life insurance claims 0861 11 18 05 Business insurance customer policy services & claims 0861 53 78 72 Business insurance sales 0861 00 33 28 Business insurance broker queries 0800 1000 11

First For Women email addresses

To contact customer service in case of a conflict or dispute, send an email to disputeresolution@firstforwomen.co.za. For other services, contact the ladies' insurer via:

Life insurance customer service lifeservices@firstforwomen.co.za Life insurance complaints complaints@ffwlife.co.za Business Insurance Customer policy services & claims businessadmin@businessins.co.za Short-term insurance complaints disputeresolution@firstforwomen.co.za

First For Women social media

The ladies' insurer is active on various social media pages. You can reach the company on:

First for Women head office

The insurer has its head office at Auto & General Park, 1 Telesure Lane, Riverglen, Dainfen, 2191. The postal address is:

Po box 11250,

Johannesburg, 2000,

South Africa

Ladies' insurance in South Africa. Photo: @1stforWomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is First For Women insurance only for women?

First for Women Insurance is the first insurance to offer products and services specifically tailored for women. Ladies pay lower premiums on FFW than the general rates offered by other firms. The organization has also partnered with various charity organizations to support women who have faced gender-based violence.

How do I cancel my First for Women insurance?

The company allows its clients to cancel their policies at any given time without issuing a period of notice. The policyholders can also issue cancellation notices on future dates by calling the company’s specified numbers on their website. This is addressed in writing back to the client.

How much is car insurance per month in South Africa?

The cost of keeping a car on the road in South Africa has risen by 39.41% over the past five years. It used to cost R6,711 in 2017 compared with R9,356 in 2022. The average cost of insuring a car in 2022 is approximately R1,322 per month. The amount varies depending on the car type, insurance firm, and selected policy.

Who is the first party in a claim?

A first party is an individual or firm under a contract policy with an insurance company. They are often referred to as policyholders. If the insured party claims their insurer per the policy offered, it is referred to as a first-party claim.

With the rising need for insurance across South Africa, First for Women was established to look after ladies' insurance needs. Contact the insurer using the above First for Women contact numbers.

READ ALSO: Superbalist contact number, operating hours, helpline, FAQs

Briefly.co.za published an article about Superbalsit, a South African online retail platform. The retailer deals in fashion products that range from clothes to accessories for all genders and ages.

Superbalist is known for top-tier services, often leaving customers satisfied with their flawless shopping experience.

Source: Briefly News