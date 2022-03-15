Kim Kardashian posted a stack of pictures on Instagram on Friday that featured comedian Pete Davidson for the first time

In the photos, the reality TV star is seen rocking a stylish look, dressed in a fringed coat and silver boots

A brief search through the internet reveals that the coat, which has been likened to an iron sponge by some internet users, costs almost R300 000

American reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, recently caused a buzz on social when she posted - for the first time - photos with her new beau, Pete Davidson.

Recall some weeks ago, they were sported out and about in the same outfit which sparked a conversation online amongst internet users.

In the first shot, we see Kim posing in a shimmery silver fringe coat and nailing it as usual. On the other hand, The King of Staten Island actor is seen wearing a brown jacket with flannel underneath.

Well, recall Briefly News had earlier reported that Kim's coat was likened to a household item - an iron sponge, to be exact - by internet users.

A brief search through the internet shows that it may look like a sponge but it certainly costs a lot of money.

The Balenciaga faux fur costs R299 101 (€18 000), according to a listing on their official website. Her over-the-knee mirrored boots also by the same brand cost R33 176 ($2,190) according to Humble And Rich.

Check out the post below:

