Who is Justine Maurer? She is an established costume designer and producer from the United States of America. She came into the limelight after she married John Leguizamo, a renowned award-winning actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director from the United States.

Justine Maurer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Justine Maurer is a talented costume designer best known for featuring in a number of television movies and shows, such as Carlito's Way (1993) and The Shadow (1994). So, who is John Leguizamo's wife? Read on to find more information, including her age, career, net worth, and personal life.

Justine Maurer's profile summary

Full name : Justine Maurer

: Justine Maurer Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 8 May 1968

: 8 May 1968 Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States of America

New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence : Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States of America

: Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches: 5’ 5’’

5’ 5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 159

: 159 Weight in kilograms : 72

: 72 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo Children : 2 (Allegra Sky and Ryder Lee)

: 2 (Allegra Sky and Ryder Lee) Profession : Costume designer and producer

: Costume designer and producer Net worth: $500,000

Justine Maurer's biography

Justine was born on 8 May 1968 in New York City, New York, United States of America. However, she is yet to disclose any information about her family and childhood background. She tends to keep a low profile from the public eye. The renowned costume designer is a Christian believer.

Where did Justine Maurer go to college?

Unfortunately, there are no details about Justine Maurer's college studies since she has not revealed anything about her educational background.

What is Justine Maurer's age?

Justine Maurer attends amfAR New York Gala To Kick Off Fall 2013 Fashion Week at Cipriani, Wall Street on February 6, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

She is 53 years old as of 2022. According to the astrologists, her birth sign is Taurus.

What is Justine Maurer’s nationality?

The renowned Costume designer is an American national.

What is Justine Maurer's ethnicity?

She is of white ethnicity.

Career highlights

Justine Maurer is a professional costume designer and producer from the United States. According to IMDb, she has been featured in a number of movies as a costume designer. Some of Justine Maurer's movies that she is best recognized for include The Shadow (costume designer and wardrobe assistant) and Carlito's Way (production assistant).

What is Justine Maurer's net worth?

No reliable sources state how much the costume designer is worth. However, according to the bio gossip, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $500,000.

Who is Justine Maurer’s spouse?

Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo attend Television Academy Honors Emmy Nominated Performers – Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

The American costume designer is happily married to John Leguizamo, a notable award-winning actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director from the United States. His fame skyrocketed following his appearances in various television movies and films, including Super Mario Bros, Carlito's Way, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

Justina and John first met on the set of Carlito's Way television film in 1993. The couple dated for five years before they moved in together in 1997. Later, on 5 July 2003, the pair exchanged their vows in a beautiful Catholic-Jewish ceremony. Together they are blessed with two children, a daughter, and a son.

Justine Maurer's children are named Allegra Sky and Ryder Lee. Allegra was born in 1999, while Ryder Lee was born in 2000. The family of four is currently living in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States of America.

What is Justine Maurer’s height?

The renowned American costume designer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs 159 pounds (72 kilograms). Additionally, she has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Justine Maurer is an established costume designer from the United States of America. She is widely known for being the wife of John Leguizamo.

