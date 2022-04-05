Who is Alisabeth Brown? Age, boyfriend, family, profession, profiles, net worth

Celebrities often have to live under the media's constant scope, and those related to them also become famous by association. Such has been the case for Alisabeth Brown, Tyne Daly and Georg Stanford Brown's daughter.

Alisabeth Brown is famous for being the production assistant in the 1992 comedy film Sister Act, which starred Whoopi Goldberg and Wendy Makkena. She is also a potter. Here is her full bio.

Alisabeth Brown's biography

She was born on the 12th of December 1967 in New York, United States, making her an American by birth. As of 2022, she will be turning 55 years old. Her star sign is Sagittarius. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed.

Not much about Alisabeth Brown's education but we do know that she went to the International University of America.

Who are Alisabeth Brown's parents?

Alisabeth Brown and Tyne Daly are daughter and mother. Daly is an actress and singer from the United States. She is a 2011 American Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and has received six Emmy Awards for her television work and a Tony Award. In 1967, Daly made her Broadway debut in the play That Summer – That Fall, in which she began her career in summer stock in New York.

Her father, Georg Stanford, is an American actor and director best remembered for his role as one of the protagonists of the ABC police drama The Rookies, which aired from 1972 to 1976. Officer Terry Webster was Brown's character in the show.

From her maternal side, Douglas' grandparents are James Daly and Hope Newell, both theatre actors. Alisabeth Brown's religion is Christianity. She is a mix between a caucasian mother and a black father.

Alisabeth Brown's siblings

Among her siblings, there is Kathryne Dora, who followed in the steps of her parents and became an actress known for Poison Ivy II (1996). Her other sister is Alyxandra Beatris.

What is Alisabeth Brown's profession?

She was the production assistant in the 1992 comedy film Sister Act. In addition, she was the production secretary for the 1986 film, Club Life. She was the secretary to the producer in the three episodes of Vietnam War Story in 1987, starring Westley Snipes and Tony Becker. She is also a potter and recently started working with glass.

In a recent interview, she did with Santa Fe Found, she was asked where her inspiration in making pots comes from and said,

I have a sketchbook where I draw ideas, but everything is a line drawing, and nothing is three dimensional that would indicate where it will actually end up; just impressions, shapes, flat profiles. I'll sit down at the wheel with some of these sketches in mind as my assignment for the day, and I don't necessarily end up with any of them, but it's a place to jump off from.

She revealed that she does not have a setup shop to sell her products, but pieces are occasionally available at Opuntia.

Residence

She moved to Santa Fe, where she currently lives because she had reached the threshold of living in Los Angeles and New York. She had been going to Southern New Mexico for about 6 years before moving here to work with my spiritual teacher.

Every time she visited, she fell more and more in love with the terrain. Finally, one time after she had finished an intensive retreat, she was driving back to the airport in Albuquerque and started bawling. She saw the sign for Santa Fe and thought, "I should just keep driving to Santa Fe", but didn't have the courage. So she got on the plane and, on the flight, decided to move to Santa Fe.

Some of her favourite places to visit are Iconik, Georgia O'Keefe Museum, Jambo and Vinaigrette rocks.

Alisabeth Brown's boyfriend

The 54-year enjoys her private life and has kept every information about her romance out of the limelight. As a result, there is zero information about who she is dating or whether she is married and has any children.

Physical stats

Without a doubt, Douglas is a gorgeous lady. She stands at the height of 4 feet 2 inches or 168 centimetres. Alisabeth Brown's weight is 60 kilograms (133 pounds), and her body measurements are 33-36-32 inches. She wears a shoe size 8 (US), and her hair and eye colour are black.

How much is Alisabeth Brown's net worth?

Although not much about her profession is known, she is estimated to have a net worth of about $900,000.

Alisabeth Brown has managed to keep away from the media, which is understandable as she wants to enjoy life from all the publicity and attention.

