Who is Pandora Kaaki? Age, boyfriend, nationality, height, career, profiles, worth
Social media has grown to be a reliable source of income among many youths worldwide. Today, we focus on the beautiful Pandora Kaaki, a Philippine-based Instagram model and social media personality who has quickly earned millions of followers on her social media pages because of the fantastic looks that have enticed many. Read on!
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Who is Pandora Kaaki? She is a famous influencer for her red-hot photos on her social media pages. In addition to that, she began a YouTube channel on 23rd September 2019, where she posts content about her lifestyle and has obtained over 800,000 subscribers. However, on Instagram, she has over 6.1 million followers.
Pandora Kaaki's profile
- Name: Pandora Kaaki
- Also known as Mar-Anne Almosa
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29th July 1998
- Place of birth: Butuan, Philippines
- Pandora Kaaki's age: 24 years as of 2022
- Pandora Kaaki's nationality: Filipino
- Religion: Christian
- Height: 1.52 m
- Pandora Kaaki's weight: 45 kg
- Eye Colour: Black
- Profession: Model, Social media celebrity, Youtuber
- Body shape: Curvy
- Pandora Kaaki's sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Single
- Pandora Kaaki education: Father Saturnino Urios University
- Instagram: pandorakaaki
- Facebook: Pandora Kaaki
- Twitter: pandorakaaki
- Pandora Kaaki's net worth: Approx. $3 Million
- Email address: maranne274@gmail.com.
- Youtube: @Pandora Kaaki
- Website: https://pandorakaaki.com
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Pandora Kaaki's biography
The Instagram model was born on 29th July 1998 in the Philippines. As of now, she is 23 years of age, and her Zodiac sign is Leo. The famous Instagram star is also well educated; she graduated from Father Saturnino Urios University, which is located in Butuan City in the Philippines.
Family and relationship status
Pandora might be in the limelight, but the opposite is true with regard to her family. She has not revealed her parents' names and their careers but we know that her father is Lebanese and that her mother is Filipino. Is Pandora Kaaki married? She is still unmarried and single as far as her social media accounts reveal.
Pandora Kaaki's career
As a child, she dreamed about becoming a model when the age is right. Her vision became a reality after she started posting her bikini photos on her Instagram account while she was still a teenager.
Within a short time, she gained followers and became an internet sensation. This prompted her to have daily updates on her channel resulting in an extremely successful online career as a social media influencer and star.
Pandora Kaaki's YouTube channel was launched on 23rd September 2019. She began the channel to post content about her lifestyle, travels, and day-to-day activities. The celebrity has had more than 800,000 subscribers since the launch, and that number grows exponentially with each posting.
Facts about Pandora Kaaki
Her dating life remains hidden and unknown to the public. All we are aware of is her onlyfans channel in which she does exclusive sensitive content to please her fans. For the channel, there is a premium subscription, and you have to pay monthly to access this content.
She posted her first photo on Instagram in 2017. Moreover, she was a brand ambassador for Luxscent Beauty due to her big fan following. In April 2019, she went to Dubai in UAE to enjoy the holidays. Kaaki is also a pet lover.
Net worth
Her net worth is approximately $3 Million. Her success is purely attained through her modelling career profession, social media posts and YouTube content. Several brands that are attracted to her online persona pay her to advertise their products. She also charges for exclusive posts on her website.
Pandora's favourites
There is an exclusive list of all the things that Pandora Kaaki is fond of.
- Her favourite colours: red and pink
- Her best sport: football
- Her best food: pizza
- Her most travelled destination: Switzerland
- Her favourite singers: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
- Her favourite actors: Brad Pitt and Johnny Dep
Pandora Kaaki's contact details
You can get personal contact with her from the following websites and social media pages:
- Email address: maranne274@gmail.com.
- Instagram: @pandorakaaki
- Youtube: @channel
- Website: https://pandorakaaki.com
Pandora Kaaki is a perfect example of dreams becoming true. Her childhood dreams of becoming a model came to fruition in a way she could not have imagined. She is an example of working for what you want to achieve.
READ ALSO: Ntando Lurwengu: All you need to know about Mr South Africa 2022
Briefly.co.za published a story about Ntando Lurwengu, the deserving winner, according to the team of panellists of Mr South Africa 2022.
The University graduate beat over three contestants to attain this title, and he will retain it for at least a year. He already had plans towards creating an impact in his newfound position. Read more!
Source: Briefly News