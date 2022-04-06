Who is Sicily Rose? Age, partner, family, height, career, profiles, net worth

Sicily Rose is one of the social media influencers most people follow and pay close attention to in 2022. The beauty has built a successful modeling and social media influencing career at such a young age. Here is everything you should know about this rising star.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sicily Rose is one of the youngest and rising models, actresses, and social media influencers in America. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

Sicily Rose is a renowned social media personality who most people may know for her works with respectable fashion designers like Balmain, Chanel, and Tommy Hilfiger. Some may have seen her gracing the covers of famous fashion magazines like Teen Vogue and Seventeen.

Profile summary

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15th December 2005

15th December 2005 Place of birth: United States

United States Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Silicy Rose's age: 16 years (as of April 2022)

16 years (as of April 2022) Profession: Model, Singer, and Social Media Personality

Model, Singer, and Social Media Personality Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sicily Rose's sisters: Siren and Paesha

Siren and Paesha Brothers: Zander Zach and Max

Zander Zach and Max Sicily Rose's height: 5 feet 1 inch

5 feet 1 inch Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Blue

Blue Body shape: Slim

Slim Chest size: 32 inches

32 inches Waist size: 23 inches

23 inches Hips: 32 inches

32 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried YouTube: The Sis Show

The Sis Show Instagram: @sicily.rose

@sicily.rose TikTok: Sicily Rose

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bio

Sicily Rose is best known for gracing the covers of renowned fashion magazines like Teen Vogue and Seventeen. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

Sicily is well known as a social media personality. Here are all the details you should know about her.

What is Sicily Rose's real name?

Most of Sicily Rose's profiles reveal that this is her real name.

What age is Sicily Rose?

She was born on 15th December 2005 and is 16 years old as of April 2022. She was raised in an upper-middle-class family.

What ethnicity is Sicily Rose?

She is of mixed ethnicity and has an American nationality. Additionally, she is believed to be a Christian.

Sicily Rose is of mixed ethnicity. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

Does Sicily Rose have a sister?

Yes, she does. She has two sisters, Siren and Paesha. She also has two brothers, her older brother, Zander Zach, and her younger brother, Max.

Sicily Rose's brother Zander Zach is an artist and influencer who goes by ZAZ. He is best known for songs like Can't Go Back and Chase No Love.

How tall is Sicily Rose?

Sicily Rose has a slim physique and a height of 5 feet and 1 inch. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall.

Career

The star started modeling at a very young age. She has worked with notable brands throughout her modelling career, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, and Balmain.

She has also graced numerous fashion magazines covers, including Seventeen, Teen Vogue, Elle, and Vogue Australia. Additionally, the beauty has been represented by Lynk Public Relations, Z Star Digital, and Wilhemina Models.

Throughout her modeling career, Sicily Rose has worked with Z Star Digital, Lynk Public Relations, and Wilhemina Models. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

Rose is also an actress. The most known of her projects are Gavin Magnus: A Whole 'Nother Level (2021) and The GLO Show (2021).

Online presence

She is on different social media platforms, where she has garnered a considerable following.

Sicily Rose's Instagram

The model is very active on Instagram, explaining her vast following. So, how many followers does Sicily Rose have? She has 698,000 followers as of April 2022. It is one of the best platforms to enjoy flipping through Sicily Rose's photos.

Sicily Rose's YouTube channel

Sicily Rose has a YouTube channel known as The Sis Show with 122k subscribers as of April 2022. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

The beauty opened her YouTube channel, The Sis Show, on 19th December 2016. She often uploads vlogs, her music videos, and TikTok shorts. Her subscribers as of April 2022 are 122,000.

Sicily Rose's TikTok account

Her account goes by her name. Most of the videos she has shared on this platform are of herself dancing, taking cute pictures, or living her best life.

Is Sicily Rose a musician?

Yes, she is. Like her brother Zach, the social media phenomenon is also into music and has even released some songs and uploaded them on her YouTube channel. Some of Sicily Rose's songs include First Love, Pointless, Ghost, Dark Holiday, and IDFC.

Besides modeling, acting, and social media influencing, Sicily Rose is a singer and has composed songs like First Love and IDFC. Photo: @sicily.love

Source: Instagram

What is Sicily Rose's net worth?

The model has numerous income streams and successful modeling, singing, and influencing careers. However, as her fame increases, so does the curiosity of her fans, who often want to know her net worth.

So, how much does Sicily Rose make? There are conflicting answers to this depending on the site you visit. However, most estimate that it ranges from $100 thousand to $2 million.

However, there is no official report about her actual net worth. Even so, fans speculate she earns well and is a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry.

Who is Sicily Rose dating?

Sicily Rose is reportedly single, despite being rumored to be dating Mason Countinho. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

In early 2021, the model released a YouTube video entitled Recreating VIRAL TikToks With My CRUSH Challenge**Did We Kiss**|Sicily Rose|❤️ . The video went viral because the guy featured in the video was Anthony Geren.

Most people believed he was Sicily Rose's crush, as she had even stated in the description box. However, these speculations were quickly dismissed months later when a cute video of Sicily and Mason Countinho attending prom together surfaced.

Since then, multiple pictures of the two surfaced, with some creators even creating videos of the cutest moments of the two. The question everyone was asking was, were Mason Countinho and Sicily Rose dating? Unfortunately, it remains a mystery because neither party confirmed or denied the allegations.

It is hard to tell if Sicily Rose is dating because she keeps her romantic life under wraps. Photo: @sicily.rose

Source: Instagram

Sicily Rose is a model, singer, and social media influencer. She has worked with notable brands like Teen Vogue, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Seventeen. Fans appreciate her hard work and cannot wait to see what the future holds.

READ ALSO: Who is Pandora Kaaki? Age, boyfriend, nationality, height, career, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Pandora Kaaki. She is an online star with a considerable following on her social media pages, primarily due to her good looks.

Thanks to her massive following on social media, most brands have worked with her mainly to advertise their products.

Source: Briefly News