Are you looking for pet-friendly accommodation in South Africa? Such sites are rare to come by without a proper lookup. For this reason, we have compiled a list of exciting destinations that will ensure that your four-legged or two-legged family members are having as much fun. These pleasingly beautiful places welcome all guests alongside their pets for unbounded experiences. Most of these sites will treat your pets nicely all-round the year; therefore, saving you from unnecessary worries while you rock your stay.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Image: canva.com (Modified by the author)

Source: Original

Where can I stay pet friendly? The experience of spending your holiday distracted by the welfare of your pet is not pleasant at all. Packing your pet for that upcoming vacation or reservation is, therefore, an excellent way to save yourself from the struggle and instead focus on having a good time. These pet-friendly accommodation sites in South Africa will ensure that you and your pet are happy throughout your stay.

5 best pet friendly accommodation SA

While some sites will allow you to stay with your pets, others have a no tolerance policy, making it difficult for pet owners to enjoy their welcome. How about you choose a different pet-friendly site on your next trip? Provided is a guide to help you make an informed decision regarding pet-friendly accommodation sites in South Africa.

1. Barking Beach Cottage

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The cottage in Hermanus, Western Cape, belongs to a dog-loving family. Barking Beach Cottage is an excellent place to spend good times with your family, friends, and dogs alike. The site is firmly surrounded by an escape-proof wall which makes it highly secure for both visitors and their pets. A dog-friendly beach lies meters away from the cottage, allowing guests to play around and walk their pets freely. Barking Beach Cottage is a self-catering destination that provided dog bowls, beds, and leads. Besides, the park has excellent security surveillance, satellite television area, an indoor fireplace, and a braai area. While at the park, you will enjoy the fresh air and blissful dog walks at a fair accommodation daily rate of R1750 during the offseason, R 1900 in midseason, and R2300 on peak season.

2. The Secret Valley

Image: instagram.com, @manuelillich

Source: Instagram

The historic four sleeper stone fully furnished cottage sits on Bushveld estate and comes with exceptional pet accommodation services for all its guests and their pets (especially parrots and dogs). This 26-hectare Secret Valley destination provides enough space for all guests to spend their holidays. Guests that love MTB trails and hiking with their dogs along the valley must consider booking a reservation at The Secret Valley. The nearby river offers much fun besides the local Cullinan mine, dinokeng Game reserve, and jewellery shop. While at the park, your pets will have fun alongside your family and friends.

The rates per person per night are as follows:

First 2 people sharing - from R450 each

3rd night onwards per person sharing - from R400

Each additional adult - from R400

Each child below 16 years -from R240

If staying alone, the rates are from R600 per night on weekdays.

3. Petersfield Country Cottages

The destination is accessible within a two-hour drive out of Cape Town. The cottages accommodate not only their visitors but also their pets under its large citrus estate which delicately overlooks Cederberg Mountain Range. The site is interestingly fun for its spacious playground which offers a sufficient play area for the visitors and their pets. The cottages stand strategically on the ground, reducing unnecessary guest-guest and pet-pet interactions. For this reason, the park is a suitable getaway pet destination packed with both safety and fun, and interestingly, the pets stay free of charge. Here are the rates for Dassieklip, De Kom, Veepos, and Stonehaven cottages.

Monday to Thursday nights, rates per night

2 people- R 1, 250

3 people - R 1, 300

4 people - R 1, 350

5 or 6 people - R 1, 400

For weekends, you need to make a minimum of two nights booking. Here are the rates per night:

2 to 4 people - R 1.650

6 people - R 1, 700

The Stonehaven Cottage is only enough for 2 adults.

4. Rivierplaas Campsite

You can now visit Rivierplaas for a family oriented camping experience without worrying on your pets. This working farm offers peaceful widespread and explorative grounds on which you can go with the company of your pet. There are also cosy camping facilities among them with flushing toilets and hot showers. Guests interested in camp at the site should plan to carry all the necessities for both cooking and lighting. You can check the rates on the website depending on the time and number of days you plan to stay.

5. Ducktree Cottage

This South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal site is a luxurious two and four private sleeper cottage with a walled garden. While at the cottage, guests can flexibly engage in fun activities such as pet walking, swimming, and dolphin spotting among others. Your pets will undoubtedly find a place to experience fun and feed well. To view the prices, you need to select the check in and check out periods, and you will know exactly how much you will pay.

The need for pet-friendly accommodations remains a need among most people seeking a restful experience during vacations and holidays. Check in at any one of our favourite sites to make sure that your pet is accepted and that it receives the necessary attention. Happy stay!

Source: Briefly News