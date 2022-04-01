Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok make it easy for people to share their photos, videos, and market products. The majority of people have taken this as opportunities for prosperous careers. One such person is Veronica Perasso. She gained popularity following the curvaceous and gorgeous lifestyle photos and videos she posts. Read more about her here!

Veronica Perasso often models different clothes and shoes and various brands. Her warm and friendly nature has drawn many to her social media accounts, especially Instagram, where she commands a huge following. This article has everything you would love to know about her age, body measurements, boyfriend, net worth, and many more facts about her.

Profile and bio

Real Name: Veronica Perasso

Veronica Perasso Nick Name: Veronica

Veronica Date of Birth: August 7, 1998

August 7, 1998 Age: 24 Years (As of 2022)

24 Years (As of 2022) Birthplace : Miami, Florida, US

: Miami, Florida, US Hometown : Miami, US

: Miami, US Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Profession : Actress | Social Media Influencer

: Actress | Social Media Influencer Veronica Perasso's height : 5.5 Feet

: 5.5 Feet Veronica Perasso's weight : 55 Kg

: 55 Kg Eye Colour: Dark

Dark Hair Colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Skin Colour: Fair

Fair Tatto : Yes

: Yes Figure : Slim (34-24-34)

: Slim (34-24-34) Food : Grilled Sandwich

: Grilled Sandwich Hobbies : Travelling & Shopping

: Travelling & Shopping Net worth : $3– $5 Million

: $3– $5 Million Income Source : Modeling & Paid Advertisements

: Modeling & Paid Advertisements Veronica Perasso Instagram : @veronicaperasso

: @veronicaperasso Veronica Perasso Twitter : @veronicaperasso

: @veronicaperasso Veronica Perasso TikTok : veronicaperasso

: veronicaperasso Veronica Perasso YouTube: Veronica Perasso

Early life

How old is Veronica Perasso? She was born on August 7, 1998, in Miami, Florida, United States. Thus, Veronica Perasso's age is 24 years. She is of mixed ethnicity, and her zodiac sign is Aries. She was fascinated by modelling, fashion, and beauty at a young age. That prompted her to pursue a career as a fashion model.

Despite her popularity, she is sceptical about revealing much of her personal life. She prefers to maintain a private life online and only focuses on her fashion and modelling.

Veronica Perasso's boyfriend

The celebrity model is not seeing anyone, which means she is single. She seems more focused on building her career with less interest in relationships. Nevertheless, she has been very successful in maintaining her personal life private.

Veronica Perasso's career

The young model started her modelling career on Instagram, and she has over 4.2 million followers. Besides, she has been the face of many clothing brands of swimwear. Also, she has been promoting many products with her brand.

She started by sharing photos and videos of her fiery, curvy, and gorgeous lifestyle. Her images and photos captured many's eyes, earning her millions of followers within a short period.

That fame made her a face and marketer for various lingerie, makeup, fashion, and other beauty and fashion products. She is currently working with Fozzy Girls, a marketing and modelling firm.

She is a famous influencer on social media, and she has a huge fan base. Her funny and thrilling videos have been shared widely by many high profile people.

Her growing social media presence has enabled her to feature on numerous magazine covers. This is a big deal for her as she markets her brand. You can follow her across all her social media platforms, see her latest pictures and videos, and keep up with her career.

Other than Instagram, she has a YouTube channel she joined on December 11, 2014. She is also a TikTok star, where she also commands a huge fanbase. She has achieved this immense success thanks to her talent and physique. She works with Fozzy Girls, a modelling agency that has propelled her success to be where she is today.

Veronica Perasso's net worth

She has a net worth estimated at $3-$5 million. Her earnings are derived from her engagements as a model and marketer and from her social networking account, OlyFans. The primary sources of her income are brand endorsements, ads, modelling, and OnlyFans, among other ventures.

Body measurements

Her height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and her weight is around 55 kg. Her other body measurements are 35-27-39, and her bra size is 34 EE. In addition, she has a shoe size of 5. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Facts about Veronica Perasso

She is fond of movies.

She has more than 4.2 million followers on her Instagram account at @veronicaperasso.

She loves pets.

She loves travelling, with her favourite destinations being the United Kingdom and Australia.

Her hobbies include dancing and singing.

She wants to be an actress in the future.

She has been featured on some magazine covers.

She has featured in a music video named Ramen & OJ sung by Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby.

Above is an inspiring bio of Veronica Perasso, a famous model and social media influencer famous for the content that she uploads on her IG account. She mainly uploads fitness, modelling images, and videos and promotes fashion and lingerie brands. Follow her on her social media platforms and learn what she has in store for you.

