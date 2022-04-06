Who is Jaden Newman? Age, boyfriend, family, education, profiles, net worth

Basketball is mainly considered to be a men's sport. However, some female athletes, such as Jaden Newman, seem to be changing the narrative. Her dream is to become the first woman in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The basketball prodigy has been in the limelight for a considerable time now, but most of her fans know little about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jaden has been passionate about basketball from a tender age. Photo: @jadennewman1

Source: Instagram

Why are the Newmans famous? The family is arguably among the most famous athletics-loving families in the USA. For instance, her brother is a point guard currently playing for Prodigy Prep. On the other hand, her father is a renowned basketball coach. Additionally, the family is popularly known for its reality TV series titled Hello Newmans.

Jaden Newman's profile summary

Full name: Jaden Newman

Jaden Newman Nickname: Jade

Jade Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 June 2004

13 June 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of April 2022)

18 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA Current residence: Orlando, Florida, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Multiracial

Multiracial Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5’ 4”

5’ 4” Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Father: Jamie Newman

Jamie Newman Mother: Vivian Gonzalez

Vivian Gonzalez Sibling: Julian

Julian Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Dating status: Single

Single Education: Downey Christian School

Downey Christian School Profession: Basketball player, TV and social media personality

Basketball player, TV and social media personality Jaden Newman's Instagram: @jadennewman1

@jadennewman1 Net worth: $2 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jaden Newman's biography

Jaden, left, Jamie, middle, and Julian, right, talk about basketball after practice at Downey Christian School in Orlando, Fla., on February 21, 2018. Kayla O'Brien

Source: Getty Images

The basketball player was born in Orlando, Florida, USA. She grew up alongside one sibling, Julian, who is also a talented and competitive basketball player. Jaden Newman’s parents are Jamie Newman and Vivian Gonzalez.

Her father is famous for being a basketball coach and instructor. He coached Downey Christian School, a private Christian institution based in Orlando, Florida. On the other hand, little is known about her mother's occupation. Notably, her parents have been supportive of her career from a tender age.

Jaden Newman's educational background

Regarding her education, she is a student at Downey Christian School. She is reportedly graduating from the institution this year (2022). Before transferring to Prodigy Prep, her brother was also a student at Downey Christian School, a school owned by her father.

What age is Jaden Newman?

As of April 2022, Jaden Newman's age is 18 years. She was born on 13 June 2004, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

So, who is older, Julian or Jaden Newman? Julian is around 2 years older than Jaden. He was born on 6 September 2001.

Career progress

Jaden has been passionate about basketball from a young age. It will shock many to learn that her father started training them in the third grade. In other words, her father significantly contributed to them liking the sport.

Later, she would join Downey Christian School, where her father was also a history teacher and basketball coach. All along, she has been playing for the school team. Together with her brother, they are the youngest to have surpassed the 1000 career points mark at the varsity prep level.

Julian and his sister hail from Orlando, Florida, USA. Photo: @jadennewman1

Source: Instagram

Besides being a promising basketball player, Jaden is also a social media and television personality. She has a massive following on social media, especially Instagram. At the time of writing, she has over one million followers.

Apart from sharing her pictures and her family's on the page, she uses it for endorsement purposes. Some of the brands she has endorsed their products include Fendi, Trust None.la, Wilson Basketball, and Fashion Nova.

She also appeared in Hello Newmans, a reality TV series that features her family. It was Overtime’s production, and it aired on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.

What is Jaden Newman's net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. However, this figure is unverifiable. She primarily earns from her basketball career and social media endeavours.

Who is Jaden Newman's boyfriend?

The female basketball player is currently single. Photo: @jadennewman1

Source: Instagram

The Orlando-based basketball player is presumably single at the moment. She has not shared anything to indicate that she is in a relationship. However, some people assume that Jaden Newman and Lamelo Ball are dating, which is not the case.

Jaden Newman's height and weight

The star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs 127 pounds, which is roughly 58 kilograms. In addition, she has dark brown hair and eyes.

What is Jaden Newman doing now?

She is still playing basketball. Her family also owns one of the most prominent apparel lines in Florida. The name of the brand is Prodigy. Additionally, she is a social media influencer popularly known for partnerships with several fashion brands.

Indeed, Jaden Newman is a talented and determined basketball player. She has a promising future in the sport judging from her early success. However, unlike several other athletes, she has kept her personal life under wraps, making it challenging to know who she is dating.

READ ALSO: Who is Jub Jub's mother? Age, crimes, house, picture, occupation, Ithuteng trust

Briefly.co.za recently posted a fascinating story about Jub Jub's mother. Her birth name is Jacqueline Maarohanye, and she hails from South Africa.

Mama Jackey is famous for being the founder of the Ithuteng Trust School in Soweto. Her life is inspirational to both the young and old. Read to learn more about the Ithuteng trust, her age, occupation, and more!

Source: Briefly News