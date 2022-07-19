Who is Banele Mbere? Biography, age, education, career, profiles, net worth

Banele Mbere is one of the founders of renowned Major League DJz. Alongside his twin brother Bandile, they have been described as the leaders of the new age of Kwaito music. They have not only taken South Africa by storm, but these phenomenal artists went international. They have partnered with great artists, e.g. Akon and 50 Cent. Life has, however, presented challenges, even for the Major League DJz. So who is Banele Mbere from Major League DJz?

Growing up, Banele and Bandile were exposed to different genres of music, courtesy of their father, who was a fanatic of all sorts of music. After the death of their father, they suffered a great deal, but this was not the end of their story. Who is Banele and Bandile? Find out how Banele Mbere and his twin made it to the top.

Banele Mbere's profiles

Full name Banele Mbere Date of birth January 3 1991 Age 31 years (2022) Stage name Major League DJz Record label Mabala Noise Place of birth Boston, the United States Parents Mbere Family (Dad Xhosa; Mom Zulu) Nationality American (by birth), South African Children One Siblings Bandile Mbere (twin brother) and two older brothers Social media Instagram Occupation DJ • Record Producer Weight 60kgs Height 5' 8" Girlfriend Bonang Matheba (rumoured) Net worth $1.2 million

Are Major League DJz twins?

Banele Mbere was born on January 3 1991, alongside his twin brother Bandile in Boston, United States. In 2022, they celebrated 31 years of age. Furthermore, he has two older brothers. Banele's parents were both exiles in the USA, but at the age of 4, the twins and their family moved back to South Africa following the end of apartheid.

Who is Major league's father?

Their father, Mbere, was a Xhosa man who served as a South African ambassador. Their father's love for music greatly influenced the twins and fueled their passion for good sound.

Their father played different genres of music while they were growing up, including; gospel, jazz, RnB, Hip Hop and others. This exposure to different genres greatly influenced them; Mr Mbere also played the piano and taught the twins how to play it.

Sadly their father died when they were just 13 years of age due to a heart attack; this affected the family greatly, but Banele states that the pain made them work harder and smarter.

Their mother is a Zulu woman who works as a director at the Department of Social Development and is a social worker. The twins have a very close relationship with their mother, who took the reigns after their dad's passing.

Once the twins finished high school, they did not proceed to a university. Instead, they began their music careers together because they were extremely passionate about music.

Banele Mbere's career

Banele and his twin brother Bandile started their careers as Djz and music producers immediately after high school. They made this serious career move in 2006, deciding not to proceed with education and have since become one of the top South African entertainers.

Once the twins advanced to a professional level, they began to host events and after-parties. As a result, they have hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, including; Akon, 50 Cent and Fat Joe, among others.

Major League Djz music group became official in late 2008 when the twins began to play in larger events and host after-parties. One of the large events that solidified their spot as one of the greats is their Major League Gardens event which involves live music and lots of fun and dancing.

The twins have had the privilege to play amongst other superb DJs, including; Euphonik, DJ Fresh, DJ Woo Kid, DJ Drama and Roger Goode, to mention a few.

The Major League DJz track listings include;

Do Better

Slyza Tsotsi

The Bizness

Zulu Girls

Sgetit (Umgulukudu)

Banele Mbere's social media

Banele Mbere's Instagram has over 118k followers and his handle is @_aluwell_. The Major League DJz as a team has an even wider reach, with their Instagram having 1.7 million followers and their Twitter handle has 376k followers.

What is Banele Mbere's net worth?

When mentioning Banele's net worth, his twin is not far from this conversation since they work together. Major league's estimated net worth stands at $1.2 million, acquired from their successful entertainment career.

Does Banele Mbere have a girlfriend?

His dating life has been quite hazy. He does, however, have a son; though separated from the son's mother, they have remained cordial about co-parenting.

The only famous person Banele has been linked to is the South African television personality and radio presenter Bonang Matheba. However, rumours that Banele Mbere's girlfriend is Bonang Matheba are not based on any concrete proof.

Major league DJs have had a lot on their plates; they recently participated in a UK concert alongside David Guetta and Idris Alba. Not even the sky is the limit for Banele Mbere and his twin as they travel the world producing major concerts.

