Tyla's sister Sydney recently accepted the singer's South African Style award on her behalf

This after the Water hitmaker cancelled her anticipated world tour due to a recurring injury

Fans were stunned by the sisters' uncanny resemblance, while others questioned Tyla's win for Best Stylish Performing Artist

Tyla’s sister Sydney shared some sweet words about the singer after accepting her SA Style award. Images: tyla

Tyla recently won herself an award at the South African Style Awards. The Grammy Award winner couldn't attend the fancy soiree and had her sister, Sydney, accept the award on her behalf. She was honoured as the Best Stylish Performing Artist.

Tyla's sister accepts her SA Style award

While prepping for the release of her highly-anticipated album, Tyla has been focused on ensuring that her supporters receive the best work possible.

Having recently cancelled her world tour due to an injury, the Water hitmaker also had to cancel some big plans, including attending the recent South African Style Awards.

From her sultry, distressed signature outfits, to her custom-made Versace Grammy gown, the awards honoured Tyla as the Best Stylish Performing Artist. The singer's sister, Sydney, accepted the award on her behalf.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane, Sydney, who could pass as Tyla's doppelgänger, had some sweet things to say about her sister:

"She just won an SA Style award; that's crazy, guys. What the heck? I'm so proud of her and here's to many more greater achievements and awards. I love you, Ty!"

Mzansi weighs in on Tyla's award win

Netizens were stunned by Tyla's gorgeous sister and how much they looked alike:

BENLIKETHIS said:

"So her whole family is just ridiculously gorgeous? Got it."

typemani was stunned:

"Tyla’s family has some really good genes!"

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned the singer's award and her style:

NerdZulu was curious:

"What style though? I’m not hating, just confused."

LoveOurAzania said:

"Industry plant. Let’s be honest about that. What is stylish about being semi-naked?"

drippyxdroppy asked:

"What style?"

Tyla features Kelvin Momo in upcoming album

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Water hitmaker revealing her album tracklist with a song featuring Kelvin Momo.

Mzansi was ecstatic over the news and couldn't wait to hear what the musos came up with.

