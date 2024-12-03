A famous salary reviewer gave South Africans major chest pains when she read through an engineer's payslip

Boni was stunned by the numbers jotted across the slip of a company that is alleged to be underperforming

Social media users were amazed by how much some individuals had been making in 2024

This year was not the best for Mzansi's economic state, but overachievers flexed their impressive salaries anyway.

Mzansi drooled over a senior network engineer's beefy salary.

Many cried and begged for financial support on social media due to the country's high cost of living and joblessness.

SA drools over beefy engineer's salary in viral TikTok

A senior network engineer with seven years of experience shared their payslip with a famous salary reviewer on TikTok. Boni scanned the piece of paper with endless numbers.

The seasoned master who shared their salary with Boni made R188 000 in one month made up of a collection of benefits like:

Performance incentive - R112 000

Cash component - R73 846

Recognition payment - R1000

Cellphone reimbursement - R800

The engineer also received a performance bonus of R100 000, to which Boni commented:

"I've been hearing on the streets that the company is not doing well."

The employee walked away with R73 000 after a couple of deductions that included:

Pay as you earn - R62 000

Medical aid - R 4400

Pension fund - R8600

Parent funeral cover - R225

Disability insurance premium - R376

Gap cover - R225

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to senior network engineer salary in viral TikTok

Social media users were pleased with the beefy salary and commented:

@Shady asked:

"Why do I recognise the payslip?"

@bonganilawrence50 said:

"I believe it's in the telecommunications industry."

@Tman was confident:

"I am a subcontract within the networking industry, and trust me, money is there."

@ThatGuyZain explained:

"I think it's important to note that it's very, very difficult to get a lot of these certifications in the I.T world."

@Patrick Muriithi was curious:

"What does a Gen Z do with all that money?"

@Sandile Molefe:

"This payslip looks familiar, but after all, payslips are similar, but there's something about this one."

Top five salaries that gave Mzansi chest pains in 2024

Briefly News also reported that the cost of living in Mzansi is a pandemic of its own, but payslips remain the same or worse; the decrease. A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains this year when she revealed how much some ordinary South Africans make.

Their long cheques melted Mzansi's brains as they tried to make out the phone number-looking salaries.

