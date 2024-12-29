DJ Black Coffee Drives Rolls Royce Ghost in Video, SA Catches Rare Sight of Both His Hands
- DJ Black Coffee went viral on social media after a video of him steering an expensive ride surfaced
- The world-famous DJ is also well known for making lavish purchases, and his latest may include a Rolls-Royce
- People were floored after seeing DJ Black Coffee enjoy one of the latest models by the global luxury car brand
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
DJ Black Coffee left people aghast after showing up on South African roads in a lavish whip. The beloved musician was cruising in one of Rolls Royce's pricey models.
Fans of DJ Black Coffee were filled with wonder over the vehicle. People raved about the DJ's taste in cars.
DJ Black Coffee flexes Rolls Royce
World-renowned DJ Black Coffee appeared in a video shared by @pmcafrica driving his Rolls Royce Ghost. The whip may be another addition to his fleet of luxury vehicles, the presumed 2025 model is valued between R6.9 - R8 million.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The DJ was greeting fans who were excited to see him. Watch the clip below:
DJ Black Coffee's Rolls Royce impresses SA
Many people commented, admiring the car DJ Black Coffee drove. Netizens also admired his calm personality in the clip. Others noticed his hand that is usually in his pocket exposed while driving.
@_Lembz said:
"Hands down, Black Coffee works the hardest."
@KeNothing commented:
"He's so laid back and kind. Rolls Royce gas consumption is insane."
@tqwabe10 gushed:
"Beautiful car he deserves it."
@Oga65423319 admired the DJ
"Black Coffee so humble."
@johny_theblessd wondered:
"Grootman's hand can actually work? I love seeing it working."
Black Coffee wins international award for World's Best DJ
Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee just keeps adding more wins to his very vast list of accolades. This time, the Subconsciously hitmaker walked away with a global award.
The Grammy-award-winning DJ was recently recognised at the 9th Golden Moon Awards. Black Coffee won the award for World's Best DJ, which has become a title he has proven to hone time and time again. So this award sort of seals the deal for him.
Coffee said this award, like his many other awards, serves as recognition for a job well done.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za