DJ Black Coffee went viral on social media after a video of him steering an expensive ride surfaced

The world-famous DJ is also well known for making lavish purchases, and his latest may include a Rolls-Royce

People were floored after seeing DJ Black Coffee enjoy one of the latest models by the global luxury car brand

DJ Black Coffee left people aghast after showing up on South African roads in a lavish whip. The beloved musician was cruising in one of Rolls Royce's pricey models.

DJ Black Coffee was filmed while driving a Rolls Royce Ghost in a video recorded by fans. Image: Noam Galai

Fans of DJ Black Coffee were filled with wonder over the vehicle. People raved about the DJ's taste in cars.

DJ Black Coffee flexes Rolls Royce

World-renowned DJ Black Coffee appeared in a video shared by @pmcafrica driving his Rolls Royce Ghost. The whip may be another addition to his fleet of luxury vehicles, the presumed 2025 model is valued between R6.9 - R8 million.

The DJ was greeting fans who were excited to see him. Watch the clip below:

DJ Black Coffee's Rolls Royce impresses SA

Many people commented, admiring the car DJ Black Coffee drove. Netizens also admired his calm personality in the clip. Others noticed his hand that is usually in his pocket exposed while driving.

@_Lembz said:

"Hands down, Black Coffee works the hardest."

@KeNothing commented:

"He's so laid back and kind. Rolls Royce gas consumption is insane."

@tqwabe10 gushed:

"Beautiful car he deserves it."

@Oga65423319 admired the DJ

"Black Coffee so humble."

@johny_theblessd wondered:

"Grootman's hand can actually work? I love seeing it working."

Black Coffee wins international award for World's Best DJ

Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee just keeps adding more wins to his very vast list of accolades. This time, the Subconsciously hitmaker walked away with a global award.

The Grammy-award-winning DJ was recently recognised at the 9th Golden Moon Awards. Black Coffee won the award for World's Best DJ, which has become a title he has proven to hone time and time again. So this award sort of seals the deal for him.

Coffee said this award, like his many other awards, serves as recognition for a job well done.

