Black Coffee is allegedly in a new relationship with a stunning Venezuelan model named Victoria Gonzalez. The model is currently in the motherland, having the time of her life.

Black Coffee's rumured Venezuelan girlfriend, model Victoria Gonzalez is in Cape Town.

Black Coffee's base lives it up in CPT

The Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee's rumoured Venezuelan girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, is in South Africa. The beautiful model shared stunning pictures in Cape Town, making fans wonder if Black Coffee is hosting her.

In one post, she was promoting a swimwear line by Veda Swimwear in collaboration with Aubrey Ndiweni, and posed with other equally stunning models. She captioned the post:

"The most fire collection."

Mzansi compares Enhle to Victoria

This new romance came to light when the couple were cosied up on vacation, leading fans to compare her to ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

Mzansi caught the first glimpse of the couple in November 2023m when they both attended the opening of Amiri’s inaugural South African store at Sandton City Mall’s Diamond Walk, in Johannesburg.

Many made unsolicited comparisons to Enhle and the lady.

Why Black Coffee is done with marriage

Black Coffee appeared on Podcast and Chill with MacG where he shared that he is done with marriage. He mentioned that he is in a good space with his current partner where there is no pressure in their romance.

"I am with someone and I am in the most peaceful place with that understanding that there is no pressure."

Black Coffee gives life to God after accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, international DJ and producer Black Coffee, went trended on social as he gave his life to God.

A video of the star spotted in church giving his to God went viral after a Twitter user shared it on social media.

Many netizens on social media said that this was the best thing they have seen so far in 2024.

