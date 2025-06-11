Many have wondered who Veronica Masire is and what her story is ever since the character featured on Kings of Jo'Burg

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Briefly News, actress Connie Ferguson excitedly told all about her character in the series

Ferguson emphasised how Veronica's role transitions in the series as she is faced with a lot of complex situations

Actress Connie Ferguson talked about her role as Veronica Masire.

The wait is almost over and fans are in for a treat as the countdown begins for the . While awaiting the new season, actress Connie Ferguson tells all about her role as Veronica Masire on the series in an exclusive sit-down interview with Briefly News.

Ferguson spoke about the growth of her character and how Veronica transitioned from being a family member to the leader of the cartel.

"A lot happens and a lot has happened, so we will see Veronica take over the Masire family and business as the season picks up seven years later since the end of Season 2."

She continued:

"We see her go through a lot this coming season, as it gets complicated for her when the love of her life follows her to South Africa from America without her knowledge."

Connie also excitedly shared that in this new season, Veronica Masire will bring a lot of fireworks and also make hasty decisions that ultimately put her family in grave danger.

Ferguson didn't want to give away any spoilers, but did say Veronica "becomes very irrational, especially with the decisions she makes that put the Masire family in danger, not to mention Mo's son."

Connie added that viewers will get to see the different layers of Veronica and the multiple enemies she creates through her choices.

During the exclusive interview with Connie, American actor Malik Yoba also told Briefly News how grateful he was to have been a part of such an amazing cast and to have been able to act alongside Connie:

"You know, being a part of such an amazing cast has been amazing, especially acting alongside Connie, whom I have known for a long time. And also, what were the odds of being cast for a series that I love from the first time I watched it on Netflix? This was one of the best shows I was a part of."

Actor Malik Yoba is grateful to have been a part of 'KOJ.'

Netflix hosts star-studded Kings of Jo'Burg premiere

While viewers at home eagerly await the premiere of the highly anticipated series, Netflix South Africa hosted an exclusive, star-studded Kings of Jo'Burg premiere night on Friday, 6 June 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Place in Sandton.

Many South African celebrities and influencers were part of the guest list, including cast members such as Connie Ferguson, Malik Yoba, Sonia Mbele, Sandile Mahlangu, Nqobile Khumalo and many others.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News at the premiere, actor Clint Brink, who is also a cast member in the upcoming season of the TV series, expressed gratitude for being part of this project and working alongside the great people who have guided him in his career.

"I am truly honoured and grateful that I got to be a part of this amazing project, more especially working with Connie Ferguson, who is one of the people who have been there for me throughout my career. I can't wait for people to see this new season because it is filled with a lot of drama."

