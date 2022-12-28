Nota Baloyi's Twitter account has been suspended, and peeps don't feel sorry for the music executive

The celebrity got into trouble after he body-shamed a Twitter user, and Mzansi reported his account for violating the micro-blogging app rules

Netizens stated that they want Baloyi to remain suspended because Twitter has been peaceful without his vile social media posts

Nota Baloyi's controversial views have landed him in trouble with Twitter rules. The music mogul got suspended from the micro-blogging platform.

Mzansi people have vowed to continue reporting Nota Baloyi's Twitter account after he got suspended. Image: @lavidanota/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

The opinionated music exec is well-known for his fiery posts about his ex-wife Berita, fellow celebrities, and intruding into the lives of online users.

Recently, Baloyi body-shamed a Tweep, and Mzansi wasn't having it and reported his Twitter account.

Following Nota's offensive tweets, @MDNnewss reported that the opinionated individual's Twitter account was suspended.

After seeing the screenshot, peeps were ecstatic. Netizens said that karma has finally located the music executive after months of dragging innocent people. Online users wrote:

@faye_lafaye said:

"After that rant about his Mom. It was about time."

@KeletsoR_ shared:

"When he opens another one, we report that one as well, and so forth."

@ThabzAfrika replied:

"Good move by Twitter. Now he will have to promote his nonsense somewhere else."

@Lennie_Dlamz commented:

"I’m actually so proud of myself for reporting him. Yhiiiii"

@Ncumisa_Tatani wrote:

"That will teach him not to mess with Xhosa women."

@Lebo_Mamosia also said:

"They must block him permanently sizwile yuuuu"

@Sindile_N reacted:

"For him to be suspended forever ️️️"

@Lifesuchmystery also shared:

"Good Riddance"

@nwaMetane added:

"Can it be permanent please️"

Nota Baloyi’s Stalking of Estranged Wife Berita Raises Concerns

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi got called out on his timeline for his obsession with estranged wife, Berita. Mzansi social media users accused the controversial music exec of stalking the singer who left him earlier this year.

Berita posted a stunning pic of herself enjoying her getaway in Málaga, Spain. The pic rubbed Nota up the wrong way. He took to Twitter and shared that he had invited her to his family's Christmas lunch but she never arrived.

Peeps took to Nota's comment section on the micro-blogging app and asked him to stop harrassing his estranged wife after she ended their relationship.

