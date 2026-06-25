Kidnapped Vosloorus spaza shop owner has opened up about the terrifying month he spent in captivity after being abducted

Mazwi Kubheka says he endured starvation, assaults and relentless interrogation, leaving him fearing he would never see his family again

His shocking account sheds light on what he claims was the motive behind the kidnapping, raising fresh questions about tensions in the spaza shop sector

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kidnapped Vosloorus shop owner Mazwi Kubheka. Image: @eNCA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - 27-year-old Vosloorus spaza shop owner, Mazwi Kubheka, has broken his silence after surviving a traumatic month in captivity following a violent abduction earlier this year.

Khubeka was allegedly kidnapped on 2 April while on his way to the bank. He says he was blindfolded, moved between multiple locations, and subjected to starvation, assault, and repeated interrogation during his 30 days in captivity.

Mazwi Kubheka speaks out

Speaking to eNCA, Kubheka described the ordeal as deeply disturbing, saying there were moments when he believed he would not make it out alive.

“At times I would wonder if I was going to heaven or hell. I was always thinking about death, what would happen on the other side,” he said, adding that he grew increasingly weak and felt mentally overwhelmed during his confinement.

See video here:

He further claims that his abductors carried firearms and interrogated him about his spaza shop operations. According to Kubheka, the men identified themselves as being of Ethiopian and Somali origin, and questioned his right to operate in Vosloorus.

“You know we are the ones operating spaza shops in Vosloorus, who gave you authority to operate here? Why aren’t you going to operate in Kathlehong?” they allegedly asked him during the ordeal.

Kubheka was eventually released near Carnival City, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty for his family and the wider Vosloorus community, who had been anxiously awaiting news of his whereabouts.

While he has now returned home, Kubheka says the experience left him physically weak and psychologically shaken, as he continues to process what he went through during the month-long ordeal.

Mazwi's family expresses concern for his safety

In related news, the family of Mazwi Khubeka, who reportedly walked into the Vosloorus Police Station in Ekurhuleni on 2 May 2026 after being missing for a month, says they are concerned that his safety is not fully guaranteed despite assurances from the South African Police Service (SAPS).They further alleged that unknown vehicles have been following them, increasing fears for his safety. According to the family, SAPS has not been in direct communication with them since his discharge, and no protective measures have been put in place.They also claim they were prevented from relocating Khubeka to another area for safety reasons. The family says they wanted to move him immediately due to ongoing fears, but were informed by police that relocation would only be considered after a two-week period.

The Vosloorus community protesting for Mazw's return while he was kidnapped. Image: @Phakelumthakath/X

Source: Twitter

Pastor Mboro speaks on Mazwi Kubheka

Briefly News reported that a video shared on social media shows Pastor Mboro addressing his congregation after the return of Mazwi Khubeka. Speaking from his church, he said the family and community had called on him to pray during the period Khubeka was missing. He reflected on the role of prayer and spiritual intervention, suggesting that collective faith contributed to Khubeka’s safe return. Pastor Mboro had earlier been involved in the situation, including visiting the family and joining community members in appeals for Khubeka’s safe return.

Source: Briefly News