Isencane Lengane: Mzansi Is Furious With Siyacele and His Pregnant Side Chick

#IsencaneLengane is trending on Twitter following Siyacele's shocking revelation

It seems the young husband has gotten his side girl pregnant and Mzansi is really not impressed by how he disrespects his wife, Thando

SA wants Thando to leave the marriage and flooded the comments section with their thoughts

The cast of Moja Love's hit reality TV show "Isencane Lengane" are trending following one really shocking revelation. Siyacele this week let his young wife, Thando know that he got his side chick knocked up.

This after spending months and months away from home with absolutely no warning.

Isencane Lengane's Siyacele got his side chick pregnant. SA wants her to leave the toxic relationship. Image: @joy_zelda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Naturally, the news shocked the young wife and TV viewers alike.

Under the hashtag #isencaneLengane, Mzansi flooded the timeline with their thoughts about Siyacele's admission of infidelity. Many people really could not believe that Thando seems to be considering staying with her cheating man while others really just wanted the 18-year-old to move on with her life.

Check out some of the reactions to the juicy telly moment below:

@Buhlae_Venay said:

"#isencaneLengane still tryna understand where males get the courage to cheat on you then come back and speak to you with so much disrespect."

@THEMBAJOSEPH11 said:

"#IsencaneLengane Thando must finish up school and go stay in Pretoria, leave this man."

@realsanzaman99 said:

"Once Thando tastes another man it's bye bye bud Spencer.."

@zeniichumee said:

"The problem is that Siyacela thinks he is a celebrity, he doesn’t know we forget people, especially those who appear on MojaLove."

@RudimentalTee said:

"LMAO Beke Le Beke Siyacela raises our blood pressures to the roof but we keep watching this show. Yhuuu and chances of Thando leaving this Sthuphethu are below 10%."

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Thando please leave. You deserve a peaceful life, full of love, happy memories and success."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"#isencaneLengane I already know this show will end with my vein about to pop Siyacela makes me angry."

@tumisole said:

"I repeat, Siyacela must fall!"

