Ntsiki Mazwai Tears Into Eff Leader Julius Malema: “Not a Leader”

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema

The opinionated poet slammed Malema and said that the pandemic has exposed his lack of leadership skills

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to her statement and it seems many were not on her side

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has ripped into Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader and his leadership skills. Mazwai, who has been an ally to the political party, seems to have done a complete 180.

Ntsiki Mazwai has blasted Julius Malema. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, she posted:

“Lockdown showed us that Malema is not a leader just someone who talks loudly...”

Her comments come after Malema received some slack over his comments about various trending events including Jacob Zuma’s arrest and the recent looting and protests.

Social media users seemed to be in two minds over her comments, while some were in agreement, others felt that Ntsiki’s attack on Malema was personal:

@ohdeful said:

“I am a member of EFF in good standing. Somewhat I agree with you. Unrest revealed that CIC is charismatic leader not a governor.”

@klzazania said:

“Just a side point, Malema will destroy the EFF if he doesn't voluntarily not stand for the position of CIC in the next Conference. If he goes for a 3rd term, the EFF will get weaker. It'll be the IFP all over again.”

@saltiemo said:

“The lockdown also showed us that you a Twitter keyboard warrior.”

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ramaphosa, calls him a failure

Ntsiki Mazwai has been particularly vocal about the politics in the country in recent days. Briefly News reported that the media personality took to social media to once again share her thoughts about his leadership skills, or rather his lack thereof.

She posted: “I wish CR would do something that makes me feel proud of him okwangoku he is an epic fail.”

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the poet’s opinion.

@ganaabomathwai said:

“His cabinet contradicting everything he says, ke mathata.”

@mx9069 said:

“He must arrest 1 billionaire & confiscate his wealth to reinstate confidence in the law. Setup Income grant for unemployed in certain age bracket.”

Source: Briefly.co.za