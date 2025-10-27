A South African woman living in the US gave viewers a look at American Halloween decorations and festive traditions

The creative clip showed how much effort communities abroad put into celebrating the spooky season

Social media users loved seeing a different kind of holiday spirit that united people in fun and imagination

South Africans were fascinated after seeing how Halloween is celebrated in the US, finding joy in the creativity and community spirit captured in the video.

Tamlyn filmed rows of American homes transformed into spooky Halloween scenes. Image: @dramatic_tamlyn

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in America, @dramatic_tamlyn, posted a video on 26 October 2025, giving netizens a glimpse of what Halloween celebrations look like in the United States. The TikTok clip quickly drew attention as she filmed various homes covered in spooky decorations, from skeletons and pumpkins to glowing cobwebs hanging across lawns. The video captured how seriously Americans treat Halloween, turning their neighbourhoods into mini haunted worlds filled with eerie lights and animated figures. South Africans in the comments section were surprised and entertained, expressing excitement over seeing something so different from their own traditions.

The post gave viewers a sense of how vibrant the Halloween season can be in American suburbs. The creativity and effort put into the decorations showed how the holiday brings communities together in a fun, family-friendly way. Tamlyn’s recording highlighted the cultural differences between South Africa and the United States, but it also reminded people how celebrations, no matter how unusual, can create joy and connection. Her perspective as a South African living abroad gave the video an even more relatable and refreshing touch for her followers back home.

Mzansi amazed by festive creativity

Within hours of being posted, the video posted by user @dramatic_tamlyn gathered multiple comments and views from users who couldn’t stop talking about the elaborate decorations. People said they enjoyed the idea of families working together to prepare for Halloween, while others compared it to local events such as Christmas or Heritage Day. The video became one of the trending clips that day, as many shared it to show friends and family how far people go to make Halloween special overseas. Its charm came from the way it balanced cultural fascination with a simple, authentic perspective.

Reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with South Africans expressing admiration for the enthusiasm and community spirit shown in the video. Viewers said it was refreshing to see how people abroad celebrate holidays differently, giving them a glimpse into another world. The clip left many smiling and inspired, showing that cultural curiosity can bring people closer, even from across continents.

Families in the US went all out, turning their neighbourhoods into festive displays. Image: @dramatic_tamlyn

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say about Halloween

Angela said:

“Here, where I stay, it’s dry. Joh, and I’m here for the Halloween experience.”

Missdiamond477 commented:

“I’ll pray for you, babe.”

Katelyn said:

“I swear they take this so seriously every single year.”

Ash commented:

“LMAOO.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to Halloween

A video of a toddler rocking his costume on Halloween did not sit well with other kids when he showed up at crèche.

Somizi Mhlongo stole the show this Halloween by dressing up as popular musician Shebeshxt, impressing fans with his spot-on look.

A young gentleman who was having innocent fun on Halloween by pranking people got into trouble/

Source: Briefly News