On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Power FM presenter Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his thoughts on the blackout in Tshwane

Ndlozi shared a theory about the blackout and suggested solutions to prevent it from happening again

Ndlozi's comments triggered a heated debate online, with users split between agreement and criticism

Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reacted to the power outage in Tshwane, suggesting that there is more to it than meets the eye. His reaction and possible solutions to curb power outages sparked a heated online discussion.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, news channel Newzroom Afrika reported that technicians were attending to widespread power outages in the City of Tshwane. The post was captioned:

“[BREAKING NEWS] Technicians are attending to widespread power outages in the City of Tshwane.”

As South Africans weighed in on the development, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a former politician, suggested what could have caused the widespread outages and proposed solutions to prevent them from happening again.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on Tshwane power outage

Taking to his X account, the 40-year-old radio host suggested that Eskom was sabotaging the state. Ndlozi proposed that the government should treat the national power utility, Eskom and electricity as national key points. The PowerTalk host also suggested that trained engineers should be equipped with real security expertise to guard against what he termed ‘Counter Revolution’.

The post was captioned:

“Eskom sabotage! It’s time the state treated Eskom and Power as real ‘national key point’. Trained engineers with actual security expertise to guard against Counter Revolution!”

South Africans weigh in on Tshwane power outage

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some disagreed with Ndlozi and suggested reasons why they believed the power outage in Tshwane wasn’t sabotage, others agreed with him and provided reasons why the State was being sabotaged.

Here are some of the comments:

@lundala81 disagreed:

“😄 leader, I slightly disagree with that; electricity is a technical instrument. At times, outages like this are caused by an unfortunate technical event. Therefore, they should be treated as such, more especially after severe weather in the last few days.”

@Thartch_ argued:

“Sabotage is a symptom Dokotela. Yes, security can help temporarily with this specific problem. The bigger disease is the monopoly setup. Any system without competition becomes easy to exploit. That's what caused the ANC corruption to thrive without any consequences UNTIL.”

@djthakhiee suggested:

“This is sad, Mbuyeseni. Our government needs to start doing things differently, especially with law enforcement and intelligence. We need a strong leader who will be able to clamp down on these behaviours. We can't allow the state to be disrespected like this.”

@sql_cybercenter shared:

“Not every breakdown at Eskom is sabotage. Most outages come from poor maintenance, failing units, and years of under-investment. Turning Eskom into a militarised ‘national key point’ won’t magically fix engineering failures. Skilled management and proper maintenance will.”

@wmacgwenzi said:

“What's happening in Tshwane feels like Sabotage. The unwarranted character assassination by some ward councillors when power is out points sabotage and widespread discrediting of leadership. The problem is people can't reply in these groups, and vile is spewed on the mayor and team.”

@gala_tweets highlighted:

“Pitori widespread power outage does actually occur. @nasiphim @CityTshwane do report here. Especially if Nyala (SSA plot) and Quagga power stations are down. Unpleasant. This one happens to be reported by the news, amidst what's happening in the country, hence alarmist responses.”

