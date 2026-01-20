A crime awareness content creator shared a warning about a kidnapping tactic criminals are using in Johannesburg

The criminals target people with side hustles and small businesses by pretending to need urgent services

South Africans shared their horrible experiences after going through similar situations to what the man described

A content creator sitting in his living room while recording content. Images: @crime.alert.sa

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man has shared an urgent warning about a kidnapping tactic criminals are using to target people with small businesses and side hustles. He posted the clip on his TikToker page @crime.alert.sa on 18 January 2026 with the caption:

"🚨 Crime Alert: Kidnapping tactic criminals are using. Stay alert. Share."

In the video, he explained how criminals in the Kempton Park, Midrand and Thembisa areas are luring unsuspecting victims. The tactic works by having a lady call people who offer services like photography, makeup, nails, decor or barber services. She'll say that her original service provider has dropped her, and she needs someone to come urgently. To make it seem more believable, she'll offer to pay extra because it's short notice. Then she'll send a location and ask the person to come immediately.

He said that when the victim arrives at the location, the lady won't be there. Instead, there will be men waiting who will kidnap the person, drain all their bank accounts, and if they have a car, they'll take that too. The gentleman urged people in those areas to be aware of this tactic so they can protect themselves and avoid becoming victims.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi shares safety tips

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @crime.alert.sa's video, stating:

@Prince Makua wrote:

"I will advise photographers, makeup artists, nail technicians and barbers not to take short notice bookings from people they don't know without doing a background check."

@Tsakie_79 said:

"Happened to me😢"

@360 Vibez Ent commented:

"I received an inquiry today and insisted on a deposit. The guy was like no, just come, will pay when you get here. He sent me the address. I said I don't have money for transport. I think I dodged a bullet. Thanks for awareness."

@Dinah Mohale added:

"That's why I don't do meet-ups at all! Again, I never allow anyone to make me part of their emergency."

@Russel Money. shared:

"Tell them you will send someone to come and check it and ask for a deposit. Trust me, they won't send the deposit knowing you're not the one who will come."

@Lele Ngema stated:

"My friend went to Kempton Park last year in March, and she has been missing ever since. So nje ke sharp with that place as a whole."

@Organically_Nessa🌿 wrote:

"But why are we doing this to each other 💔💔💔"

A gentleman sharing crime tactics criminals are using in Joburg. Images: @crime.alert.sa

Source: TikTok

