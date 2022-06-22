Pearl Thusi is being praised on social media for learning to ride a horse with one hand for one of her movie roles

The media personality shared that she had to train for five days in freezing cold and also had to learn to hold and throw a spear while the horse was on full gallop

The Queen Sono actress' fans wished her all the best in her career, adding that they love the way she puts in the work before filming a difficult scene

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pearl Thusi is being praised for the work she puts in when rehearsing for a role in a film. The actress had to learn to ride a horse with one hand for one of her many international roles.

Pearl Thusi has been praised for learning to ride a horse with one hand for her acting role. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The media personality was applauded by a fan who watched a movie in which she rides a horse with one hand while she uses the other to throw a spear.

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to respond to the stan. She shared that she had to train for five days in freezing cold and then she had to learn to hold the spear while on a full galloping horse. She wrote:

"After only 5 days of training. That spear didn’t make things easier. And it was freezing cold. But my horse, Apollo, was amazing."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Tweeps took to the stunner's timeline to applaud her for being a dedicated thespian:

@TheeMpoizen first said:

"@PearlThusi can hold a full gallop one handed. That's not pap en vleis."

@TheeMpoizen then wrote:

"There was a spear and she can throw it, won't say anything about accuracy but it had distance."

@88mabilisa added:

"All the best cos you deserve the best."

Pearl Thusi and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra serve Mzansi bestie goals

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi enjoyed her stay in the US. The Mzansi media personality and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to serve Mzansi bestie goals.

The South African actress and the Indian actress spent some time together in Los Angeles, California. They both took to social media to share snaps and clips they took while on a night out with friends.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Queen Sono star shared that she enjoyed the "special night" with "special people". She captioned her post:

"Special night. Special people. Special times. Also a big shout out to @virdas for a great show and the bravest heart - I’m truly inspired."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News