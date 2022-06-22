Kelly Rowland sat down with Nomalanga Shozi for a BET interview while she was in Mzansi and she talked about giving herself grace

The stunning SA TV host took to her timeline to share the clip of her interview with the US singer who visited the country a few weeks back

The former Destiny's child member had plenty to say about finding balance between the party girl she was and the mother of two and wife she is now

Kelly Rowland visited Mzansi a while back. The US singer got a chance to sit down with BET's Nomalanga Shozi.

Kelly Rowland talked about giving herself grace in an interview with Nomalanga Shozi.

The Destiny's Child member spoke with the gorgeous Mzansi TV host about staying true to herself. In the clip, the stunners looked ravishing as they were both dressed to the nines.

Nomalanga took to Instagram to share the video in which she was interviewing the Dilemma hitmaker. She captioned the clip:

"When Kelly Rowland came to town, @bet_africa made SURE we got to sit down and catch up with the global icon!"

Kelly had plenty to say about finding balance between the party girl she was and the mother of two and wife she is now. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"The balance is crazy isn't it, because you are like I was just out with my friends and we were having a good time and the babies get sick."

The stunner added that she's learning to give herself grace and "to experience and embrace the joy".

Reacting to Nomalanga's video, one impressed peep with a verified handle @l.e.r.a.i commented:

"Nomalanga you look gorgeous! like you're MEANT to be sitting next to her!"

Kelly Rowland shows off cool Amapiano dance moves

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Rowland took to social media to show off her Amapiano dance moves. The US superstar gave Mzansi choreographer Bontle Modiselle a huge shout-out for teaching her how to get down the yanos way.

The American singer was in Mzansi about a month ago and she visited the local dancer's dance studio and they had fun dancing to some locally produced Amapiano.

She took to Instagram to post a clip of herself with Bontle and her dancers getting down to the trending dance genre. The former Destiny's Child's member captioned her post:

"@bontle.modiselle This was one of the most memorable, fun experiences with movement I’ve ever had!"

