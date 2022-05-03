Pearl Thusi and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra served Mzansi bestie goals when they shared clips and snaps of themselves having a blast

The South African media personality is currently in the US and she went out on a "special night" with the world-renowned Indian thespian and some friends

The Queen Sono star shared that she enjoyed herself while hanging with the superstar and a couple of her friends from the US

Pearl Thusi is enjoying her stay in the US. The Mzansi media personality and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to serve Mzansi bestie goals.

Pearl Thusi and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra hanged out together in the US. Image: @pearlthusi, @priyankachopra

Source: Instagram

The South African actress and the Indian actress spent some time together in Los Angeles, California over the weekend. They both took to social media to share snaps and clips they took while on a night out with friends.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Queen Sono star shared that she enjoyed the "special night" with "special people". She captioned her post:

"Special night. Special people. Special times. Also a big shout out to @virdas for a great show and the bravest heart - I’m truly inspired."

Pearl's celebrity friends and followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post.

kamo_mphelaxx wrote:

"Hope you're having a good time, my love."

sashamiles__x said:

"The US suits you. You look so at peace and you can tell how the people you are around genuinely love you. I love this for you."

simvio commented:

"Enjoy your stay. You're looking fire as always."

genollee wrote:

"Slide 9 is a mood. You guys had fun."

kawashaminat said:

"Unforgettable Moments with Absolutely Magnificent Personalities."

karen_chisenga added:

"You look gorgeous love. I am such a big fan of yours truly."

Source: Briefly News