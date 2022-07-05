A South African lady took to social media to share a few snaps of herself as she celebrated her 29th birthday

Twitter user @presh_rabbit posted three images of herself rocking a nice pair of blue skinny jeans and a cropped green sweater with sneakers

Many users responded to her post with sweet messages as well as some flirty comments from a few charmed men

A radiant and youthful babe took to social media to announce her 29th birthday and left many Mzansi men seeing a future wife in her.

A lady charmed Mzansi men after sharing some photos of herself on her birthday. Image: @presh_rabbit/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

“Chapter 29 unlocked ❤️☺️.”

There is no denying that the beautiful looks younger than her years, with some peeps even saying she could pass as a 16-year-old.

Her online friends flocked in on the post to wish her a happy birthday, with several few men adding some flirtatious commentary as well.

@Scarnia_11 responded:

“The reason why I find old ladies cute will never be discovered same as the solution to problems in this country.”

@Magogo232 wrote:

“Happy birthday... Looking at your pictures makes me sad. You remind me of this girl that I dated. Loved and still love her so much... Enjoy your day.”

@petermaema14 said:

“Enjoy your day to the fullest ❤”

@Bongs_Mahlangu replied:

“Belated happy birthday twinnie.”

Source: Briefly News