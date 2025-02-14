A mother and son were captured in a hilarious video casually lounging on the couch with his chicken pet

The boy lovingly brushed his feathered friend while watching TV, completely at ease, in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users burst into laughter, jokingly questioning why they were relaxing with dinner instead of cooking the chicken

Kids often have unusual pets, from snakes to spiders, but a boy living in the Eastern Cape took things to another level by treating his pet chicken like a beloved household companion.

The video, shared on TikTok by @gamechangers_sa, captured a heartwarming yet amusing scene of the boy sitting comfortably on the couch with his chicken nestled beside him.

The boy bonds with his pet

The clip shows the mom and son duo snuggling comfortably on the couch. The young boy lies comfortably on his mother's chest with his chicken nestled beside him. He gently brushed the bird's feathers while watching TV, completely unbothered. His mother, meanwhile, scrolls through her phone comfortably around the unexpected living room guest.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments about the boy's pet

Social media users couldn't hold back their laughter, with many jokingly asking why the chicken was being pampered instead of cooked for dinner. Others were amused by how relaxed both the boy and the chicken seemed, with some saying the bird looked like it belonged there.

User @shoki_ added:

"I’m so happy you let him keep his chicken 😍 you are amazing mama."

User @Badela joked:

"That chicken is too comfortable 😂."

User @Samu 💕 said:

"I’d have to move out 🤣."

User @Mamoloko013 added:

"One day is one day... baby boy will be asking why the roast chicken tastes so good..😂🤣."

User @WallflowerPrincess shared:

"No. but that's his comfort animal, his companion. I'm sure nawe you he never really has tantrums. Ungaze uyipheke (never cook it) please."

User @Mbali_Gumede commented:

"You are vegetarians I am sure, I do not think your child will be okay when yoh cook chicken."

