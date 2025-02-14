“That’s His Comfort Animal”: Little Boy Snuggles Adorably With Chicken Pet, SA Entertained
- A mother and son were captured in a hilarious video casually lounging on the couch with his chicken pet
- The boy lovingly brushed his feathered friend while watching TV, completely at ease, in the clip shared on TikTok
- Social media users burst into laughter, jokingly questioning why they were relaxing with dinner instead of cooking the chicken
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Kids often have unusual pets, from snakes to spiders, but a boy living in the Eastern Cape took things to another level by treating his pet chicken like a beloved household companion.
The video, shared on TikTok by @gamechangers_sa, captured a heartwarming yet amusing scene of the boy sitting comfortably on the couch with his chicken nestled beside him.
The boy bonds with his pet
The clip shows the mom and son duo snuggling comfortably on the couch. The young boy lies comfortably on his mother's chest with his chicken nestled beside him. He gently brushed the bird's feathers while watching TV, completely unbothered. His mother, meanwhile, scrolls through her phone comfortably around the unexpected living room guest.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA comments about the boy's pet
Social media users couldn't hold back their laughter, with many jokingly asking why the chicken was being pampered instead of cooked for dinner. Others were amused by how relaxed both the boy and the chicken seemed, with some saying the bird looked like it belonged there.
User @shoki_ added:
"I’m so happy you let him keep his chicken 😍 you are amazing mama."
User @Badela joked:
"That chicken is too comfortable 😂."
User @Samu 💕 said:
"I’d have to move out 🤣."
User @Mamoloko013 added:
"One day is one day... baby boy will be asking why the roast chicken tastes so good..😂🤣."
User @WallflowerPrincess shared:
"No. but that's his comfort animal, his companion. I'm sure nawe you he never really has tantrums. Ungaze uyipheke (never cook it) please."
User @Mbali_Gumede commented:
"You are vegetarians I am sure, I do not think your child will be okay when yoh cook chicken."
3 Briefly News articles about young boys
- A toddler blamed a dinosaur for putting peanut butter on the floor after his mother caught him eating it.
- A cute Grade 1 boy asked his parents how to switch his brain light on when at school, saying it turns off and won't come on in class.
- A concerned little boy advised his mom to finish her food so she could gain weight and not be so slender.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za