Popular TV journalist Aldrin Sampear trended on social media last week when he was caught in a road rage incident

His employer, Newzroom Afrika, broke their silence and announced Aldrin Sampear's suspension pending an internal investigation

There were heated reactions online, with some defending Aldrin Sampear while others condemned the incident

Newzroom Afrika announced Anchor Aldrin Sampear's suspension following a road rage spat. Image: aldrinsampear

Source: Instagram

Newzroom Afrika has suspended popular news anchor Aldrin Sampear with immediate effect. This follows an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman during a road rage incident on Thursday, 17 April 2025, in Randburg.

Aldrin Sampear suspended over road rage incident

In a statement released on Tuesday, 22 April, on its official X account, Newzroom Afrika confirmed Aldrin Sampear’s suspension.

In a short statement, the news channel confirmed Sampear's suspension pending an internal investigation.

“Newzroom Afrika is aware of an incident involving anchor Aldrin Sampear last week. Sampear will take a break from his broadcast duties with immediate effect, pending an internal review of the matter. Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised,” the statement reads.

Netizens react to Aldrin Sampear's suspension

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. Others sympathised with Aldrin Sampear, while some applauded Newzroom Afrika for suspending him.

Here are some of the comments:

@johny_theblessd argued:

“That lady knew she was doing. She is what we call a career assassin. You must play far from them. I hope she loses the case. You cannot swear at someone and expect them to smile. People react differently.”

@Recon1_ZA said:

“The black men who beat their women are defending Aldrin in the comments below. This is why our GBV numbers look like they do. You don't put your hands on someone after an accident. You get out of the car and ask them if they are okay.”

@mehlulisizwe suggested:

“He could have just kept quiet and apologised at that moment. Emotional intelligence is very important.”

@Godfree98 responded:

“I think that lady took advantage of him because he is well-known. Why did she record a video instead of taking his registration number for evidence? Some people are selfish. I stand with Aldrin.”

@DDT_PM advised:

“Controlling your emotions is important. This Aldrin story shows that even if you don’t agree, don’t fight on the road. Now, a friendly journalist might lose his job over stupid behaviour. I wouldn’t be surprised if AfriForum also spent every last cent to take him down.”

Aldrin Sampear breaks silence on road rage incident

Meanwhile, Aldrin Sampear broke his silence regarding the issue. Sampear, a former Power 98.7 FM broadcaster, denied claims that he assaulted the woman.

He added that the viral video of him lashing out at the woman was edited to misrepresent what happened on the day.

Aldrin Sampear's suspension sparked a heated debate online. Image: aldrinsampear

Source: Instagram

Speaking to The Citizen about the incident, Sampear confirmed that he was in a minor accident, but denied that he assaulted the young woman.

Sampear explained how the incident happened and admitted that there was an exchange of words, but added that the video was edited.

