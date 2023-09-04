Renowned actor Thapelo Mokoena ventured into the wine industry eight years ago and exclusively produced Nero Wine

Thapelo launched his company Bakoena Brands and has partnered with the Bosman Family Vineyard for almost eight years

The Fatal Seduction actor told Briefly News that he will be hosting the Nero and Friends wine experience in Jozi for the first time

Renowned film actor, filmmaker, and wine producer Thapelo Mokoena, known for his Fatal Seduction and Trackers roles, has ventured into the wine industry. In an interview with Briefly News, the actor shared that he has been in the wine sector for some time.

Thapelo Mokoena on being a wine producer

Actor Thapelo Mokeona has been shaking the entertainment industry with his stunning acting skills.

He shared with Briefly News that he has been on a fantastic eight-year journey in the wine field. Thapelo started his own company, Bakoena Brands, which has partnered with the Bosman Family Vineyard.

Thapelo said:

“The acting journey has gone from strength to strength every year, you know, the scripts and the projects, but with the wine business, it is quite an old journey.

"It has been eight years, and I have learned a lot through those years.

“Right now, the grape is doing amazingly well, you know, from strength to strength, and our wine that we exclusively produce, Nero wine, is being sold in the UK for like three years now, and in the US, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other parts in the world.”

The Fatal Seduction actor mentioned that it is exciting to have a product that is so worthy of the fuss, a product that, once people meet, changes their view. It begins with a great grape and a variety of them in the Nero grape.

“My partnership with the Bosmans is quite a beautiful story. I was touring the Winelands, meeting this family, and getting to know wines.

"At the same time, I was looking for a nice location for my idea, and then I met Petrus and Karla Bosman, who run the Bosman Family Vineyards business.

“It was such an amazing meeting, and they had this plan to introduce the new grape to the masses, and you know they told me about this grape, which is the Nero grape, and they secured a license to sell this grape outside its home in Sicily and the first to do so. This grape is a type of grape that grows in tough conditions.

“And eight years later, heading to nine, we have a brand,” Thapelo expressed.

Thapelo is hosting the Nero and Friends wine experience

Thapelo and his partners are hosting a Joburg experience under the African sun this month on Saturday, 9 September 2023, in Melrose Arch for the first time in Joburg.

Thapelo said he decided to bring the event this side to let their Joburg consumers experience the wine and the grape and taste another wine brand.

Actor Thapelo Mokoena also mentioned that Joburg is their biggest wine buyer in South Africa.

His followers shared their excitement for the event on his page after he announced it on Instagram.

“Come catch the Spring vibes with us at the Nero & Friends wine experience. We’re bringing the wine-lands to Jozi. Enjoy the best food, music & vibe whilst exploring the exciting @bosmanwines catalogue. Meet the exciting @nerowineglobal & @herwinecollection whilst enjoying the sun in true style. Tickets still available at @quicket. Link in my Bio. SEE YOU THEN,” he wrote.

His followers reacted to the post with excitement:

Asanda Maku responded:

“Let the GOOD times roll #neroandfriendwinefest.”

Minnie Dlamini said:

“Love.”

Nerowineglobal wrote:

“Bring on the good times with the Nero & Friends wine Family.”

Bakoena_brands responded:

“Wine moments to treasure are @on the way. This will be special.”

Bogodile1980 said:

“Re kaofela family, see you then.”

Jabulephallo wrote:

“Ticket booked Sisonke.”

