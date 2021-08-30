Thapelo Mokoena’s wine is up for an international award and he could not be more proud of the fact

Fans took to the comment section of Thapelo's post to congratulate him on this awesome nomination

Thapelo Mokoena's wine with Bosman Family Vineyards was shortlisted for 'The Drinks Business Awards 2021' in the UK for the best wine launch of the year. Image: @mokoenalive.

Taking to social media with great pride, Thapelo announced that the wine he made with Bosman Family Vineyards has been nominated for an award at The Drinks Business Awards 2021 in the UK. The wine is up for the best wine launch of the year award, reported TimesLIVE.

Thapelo posted:

“The resilient #BosmanBakoena Nero (@neromomentsza) grape has been proudly nominated & shortlisted for the 2021 Drinks Business Awards in the United Kingdom.”

Proud fans and wine enthusiasts took to the comment section of Thapelo’s post to congratulate him on this awesome achievement. The people of Mzansi are praying that Thapelo’s wine brings home the notable award.

@winepics_nicstrics commented:

“❤️❤️❤️ Go Nero! Top wine, inspiring and innovative brand and the best team.”

@charlie.gaze congratulated Thapelo:

“Congratulations brother.”

@smangelebhengu sweetly said:

“Well deserved, you worked hard.”

@lizwidlamini43 commented saying:

“Well done King. Your work ethic is GUN!"

Boity Thulo’s BT Signature launch party was litty

Another celebrity who is making waves with her very own adult beverage is Boity Thulo. Boity Thulo hosted the launch party for her lush cider, BT Signature, and it was classy!

Boity is hella proud of her adult beverage and has put a lot of effort into making it a success. It seems that alcohol is the way to go in terms of raking in the big green and Boity had to get on in it. Boity threw the littest launch party to introduce everyone to her new drink, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with a fresh clip, Boity showed off her party. It was nothing shy of perfection and we expect nothing less from Boity.

All her celebrity friends rocked up to show their support. From Maps Maponyane to Somizi Mhlongo, the whole A-list celeb clan was there.

