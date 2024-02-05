A Mzansi woman posted a video showing an interesting alcoholic drink she decided to mix

The TikTok video shows the woman's husband looking closely as she mixes beer with cooldrink

The unlikely concoction raised eyebrows among some netizens and left others cracking jokes

A woman's beer and cooldrink cocktail had netizens baffled. Image: @mrs_zs_govender

Source: TikTok

One woman had Mzansi netizens shaking their heads in concern after sharing a video of an interesting cocktail she decided to mix.

Woman makes 'Zulu mimosa'

TikTokker @mrs_zs_govender shared a video of her pouring Carling Black Label beer into a fancy glass before adding some Sprite, a clear, lemon and lime-flavoured cooldrink into the drink, which she referred to as a Zulu mimosa.

"Not my husband waiting to see what I’m doinganyways kumnandi," the woman captioned the post.

According to The Manual, For most, a good beer is considered something you enjoy on its own, preferably in a proper pint glass. However, beer can also be mixed into some delicious, suds-based concoctions.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the drink

Some South Africans are fearless when it comes to mixing their alcohol, Lol.

The woman's drink mixology amused many netizens, while others criticised it, saying she was wasting a good beer.

Thobani Msomi said:

"Into azoyihlanza."

user9704787806596 commented:

"Real name is beer shandy."

Smakie replied:

"I regret turning water to wine."

Andile Kunene said:

"Ngeke bakithi ."

Zamahlase Sibisi replied:

"Zanele uzobulala uBare ."

nomalanga.nxumalo responded:

"Waze wawumosha ubeer."

Johannesburg woman mixes alcohol in TikTok video

In another funny drink story, Briefly News reported that a viral clip of a woman mixing a shot of Jäger into a Savannah bottle reminded several people of their mistakes of trying out new alcoholic drink concoctions.

Alcohol can get you into a lot of trouble, especially when it puts you into a state of mind where you do not remember what you did.

TikTok user @maditlharekalk shared a video of herself having a drink. But it did not seem like a chilled one.

The good sis dropped a cap of what looks like Jägermeister into a bottle of Savannah

